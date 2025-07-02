DJ Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRL LN) Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2025 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.8805 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12000054 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN LEI Code: 969500WYP3K47TLLD445 Sequence No.: 394715 EQS News ID: 2164076 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 02, 2025 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)