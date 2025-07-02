AdCellerant LLC: AdCellerant Enters UK Market, Bringing Scalable Digital Solutions to Agencies and Media Companies

AdCellerant introduces its proprietary marketing platform, Ui.Marketing, to empower UK agencies and media companies.

DENVER, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant, an award-winning leader in marketing technology solutions, is expanding to the United Kingdom. This marks the next phase of the company's international growth strategy, following a successful launch in Canada earlier this year.

AdCellerant Launches UK Operations with Scalable Digital Marketing Solutions

As the UK's $30 billion digital ad market continues to grow, AdCellerant empowers businesses to perform smarter, operate more efficiently, and deliver results that matter. The company's proprietary platform, Ui.Marketing, offers a comprehensive solution for media companies, agencies, and enterprise-level organizations. Designed to streamline campaign execution and optimize outcomes, the platform empowers users to manage the entire buyer's journey with speed, precision, and ease.

Andy McNab Named to Lead AdCellerant's UK Expansion

To spearhead this expansion, AdCellerant has appointed Andy McNab to oversee its UK operations and international growth initiatives. Andy brings a wealth of experience in digital marketing, business development, specifically in the UK market. His leadership will drive AdCellerant's mission to become the go-to partner for UK businesses seeking scalable, performance-driven digital advertising solutions.

"The UK market is brimming with opportunity, and I'm excited to welcome AdCellerant's technology and expertise to agencies and media companies across the region," said Andy McNab, UK Managing Director of AdCellerant. "I'm proud to lead this charge and deliver innovative solutions that drive measurable impact for our partners."

AdCellerant's UK entry will deliver a robust suite of digital marketing services designed for the region, with plans to further support clients through local partnerships and resources as growth continues. The company's approach combines best-in-class technology, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric support to ensure clients achieve their marketing objectives.

"We are thrilled to introduce AdCellerant's innovative marketing solutions to the UK market," said Brock Berry, CEO and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "With Andy's leadership, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional value and results for our UK partners. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to helping businesses worldwide succeed in the rapidly evolving digital landscape."

This expansion underscores AdCellerant's long-term commitment to scalable international growth and strategic partnerships that drive client success. Following a successful launch in Canada earlier this year, the company is continuing its focus on international scalability and meaningful partnerships. To learn more about AdCellerant's UK expansion, or to schedule a meeting with our team.

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant partners with media companies, agencies, and brands to provide businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, industry-leading training resources, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customers at the right time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and nimble advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey, from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation to campaign launch and campaign performance, within a single platform.

Media Contact

Meghan Brito, SVP of Marketing

mbrito@adcellerant.com

Follow AdCellerant for more updates.

LinkedIn | X | Facebook | Instagram

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723180/AdCellerant_LLC_Andy_McNab.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077656/AdCellerant_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adcellerant-enters-uk-market-bringing-scalable-digital-solutions-to-agencies-and-media-companies-302496282.html