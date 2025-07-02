Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.07.2025 11:42 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

AdCellerant LLC: AdCellerant Enters UK Market, Bringing Scalable Digital Solutions to Agencies and Media Companies

AdCellerant introduces its proprietary marketing platform, Ui.Marketing, to empower UK agencies and media companies.

DENVER, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant, an award-winning leader in marketing technology solutions, is expanding to the United Kingdom. This marks the next phase of the company's international growth strategy, following a successful launch in Canada earlier this year.

Andy McNab, Managing Director of AdCellerant UK

AdCellerant Launches UK Operations with Scalable Digital Marketing Solutions

As the UK's $30 billion digital ad market continues to grow, AdCellerant empowers businesses to perform smarter, operate more efficiently, and deliver results that matter. The company's proprietary platform, Ui.Marketing, offers a comprehensive solution for media companies, agencies, and enterprise-level organizations. Designed to streamline campaign execution and optimize outcomes, the platform empowers users to manage the entire buyer's journey with speed, precision, and ease.

Andy McNab Named to Lead AdCellerant's UK Expansion

To spearhead this expansion, AdCellerant has appointed Andy McNab to oversee its UK operations and international growth initiatives. Andy brings a wealth of experience in digital marketing, business development, specifically in the UK market. His leadership will drive AdCellerant's mission to become the go-to partner for UK businesses seeking scalable, performance-driven digital advertising solutions.

"The UK market is brimming with opportunity, and I'm excited to welcome AdCellerant's technology and expertise to agencies and media companies across the region," said Andy McNab, UK Managing Director of AdCellerant. "I'm proud to lead this charge and deliver innovative solutions that drive measurable impact for our partners."

AdCellerant's UK entry will deliver a robust suite of digital marketing services designed for the region, with plans to further support clients through local partnerships and resources as growth continues. The company's approach combines best-in-class technology, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric support to ensure clients achieve their marketing objectives.

"We are thrilled to introduce AdCellerant's innovative marketing solutions to the UK market," said Brock Berry, CEO and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "With Andy's leadership, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional value and results for our UK partners. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to helping businesses worldwide succeed in the rapidly evolving digital landscape."

This expansion underscores AdCellerant's long-term commitment to scalable international growth and strategic partnerships that drive client success. Following a successful launch in Canada earlier this year, the company is continuing its focus on international scalability and meaningful partnerships. To learn more about AdCellerant's UK expansion, or to schedule a meeting with our team.

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant partners with media companies, agencies, and brands to provide businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, industry-leading training resources, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customers at the right time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and nimble advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey, from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation to campaign launch and campaign performance, within a single platform.

Media Contact
Meghan Brito, SVP of Marketing
mbrito@adcellerant.com

Follow AdCellerant for more updates.

LinkedIn | X | Facebook | Instagram


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723180/AdCellerant_LLC_Andy_McNab.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077656/AdCellerant_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adcellerant-enters-uk-market-bringing-scalable-digital-solutions-to-agencies-and-media-companies-302496282.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.