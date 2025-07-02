Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: Critical Elements Announces the Signing of an Agreement to Buyback 49% Interest in the Bourier Property

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Lomiko Metals Inc. ("Lomiko") for the repurchase of the 49% interest in the Bourier property that had been acquired by Lomiko following the signing of an Option Agreement in April 2021. Upon closing, the Corporation will pay Lomiko $30,000 in cash to acquire their 49% interest in 203 exclusive exploration rights, thereby regaining a 100% ownership in the Bourier property.

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,050 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization under the Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.

Chief Executive Officer

819-354-5146

jslavallee@cecorp.ca

www.cecorp.ca

