ZENWORK INC: IRS 2290 Filing Season for 2025 Has Officially Started! Quick, Secure E-Filing with EZ2290

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officially opens the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) Form 2290 filing window on July 1, 2025 , marking the start of the annual tax period for commercial vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more. EZ2290, an IRS-authorized platform, provides a unified solution for all to e-file 2290 forms 2025.

The standard timeline of e-filing 2290 is between July 1, 2025, and August 31, 2025, for vehicles first used in July for vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more. The due date of 2290 for 2025 is September 2, 2025, due to August 31 being a Sunday and September 1 being Labor Day.

EZ2290 caters to individual drivers with a step-by-step process for e-filing 2290, small fleet owners (2-50 vehicles) with an easy-to-use interface, and large fleet operators (200+ vehicles) with bulk e-filing. The platform's scalability provides a unified experience for filing 2290 online and collecting Schedule-1.

EZ2290 offers step-by-step Form 2290 instructions for single vehicles, batch processing for small fleets, and bulk uploads for large fleets. It includes data validation, flexible payment options, and detailed reporting for Schedule-1 records.

What is Form 2290?

Form 2290 is an Internal Revenue Service form for the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax, filed for vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more. Low-mileage vehicles (less than 5,000 miles, or 7,500 for agricultural) must file Form 2290 but may owe no tax. The 2290 deadline of 2025 follows the First Used Month.

Penalties for Late Form 2290 Filing

Late filing of Form 2290 is charged a penalty of $22 per vehicle per month for vehicles of 55,000 pounds or more. Truckers need to e-file 2290 by the 2290 due date 2025 to steer clear of penalties and collect their Schedule-1 for registration. Instructions for Form 2290 explain requirements, promoting compliance. File 2290 online by the 2290 due date 2025 to avoid penalties and get valid Schedule-1.

What is the 2290 Due Date 2025?

The standard 2290 due date for 2025 is August 31, 2025, to September 2, 2025, for vehicles used during July. A $22 per vehicle per month penalty is charged for late filing. The Schedule-1 must be filed for vehicle registration, with proration for those first used after July.

How to File 2290 Online

EZ2290 makes filing Form 2290 simpler with 24/7 support. Users can e-file 2290, follow Form 2290 instructions, File 2290 online , and receive their Schedule-1 in minutes. Visit EZ2290 to file 2290 online.

About EZ2290:

EZ2290 is an IRS-approved digital filing platform for truckers, trucking companies, and fleet owners. Users can electronically file thousands of 2290 forms with a user-friendly interface quickly and easily. EZ2290 offers features such as an automatic 2290 tax calculator based on vehicle weight and mileage, Free VIN corrections, bulk uploading for multiple vehicles, and bank-grade security measures to protect personal and financial information. The platform also provides penalty-prevention features such as automatic filing deadline reminders to avoid costly penalties. Trusted by thousands of truckers, Ez2290 simplifies the 2290 filing process and offers exceptional customer support through phone and chat.

About Zenwork Inc:

Zenwork Inc. is the parent company of Tax1099, backed by Spectrum Equity. Zenwork Inc. is a prominent digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting technology company that aims to provide automated, accurate, and secure solutions for filing tax forms in the United States. With 10+ years of experience in the tax filing industry, Zenwork Inc. has been helping over 150,000 businesses and over 30,000 CPA firms simplify and streamline the compliance process. Learn more about Zenwork and its products at www.zenwork.com, www.tax1099.com , www.compliancely.com and www.ez2290.com

