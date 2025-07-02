The "INNOCOS Longevity Summit Geneva 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welcome to the INNOCOS Longevity Summit Geneva, the premier global event dedicated to the convergence of beauty, wellness, and longevity. This exclusive three-day summit will bring together leading experts, scientists, brand innovators, investors, and visionaries at the luxurious Intercontinental Hotel Geneva to explore cutting-edge advancements in longevity science and how they are shaping the future of beauty and wellness.

What to Expect

Join the INNOCOS Longevity Geneva Summit, where health and beauty experts from around the world converge. Over three days, discover groundbreaking innovations, foster deep industry connections, and experience the future of wellness and aging.

Be a part of this transformative experience secure your spot now!

Connect with industry experts in high-impact sessions and interactive discussions:

AI and Data in Longevity Beauty: Explore AI-powered health and longevity insights.

Explore AI-powered health and longevity insights. Sustainable Longevity: Learn about eco-conscious solutions.

Learn about eco-conscious solutions. Investment and Commercialization: Understand consumer psychology and address challenges in this evolving landscape.

Why Attend?

Pioneering Insights - Gain exclusive access to the latest research in longevity, cellular health, biohacking, and regenerative beauty.

- Gain exclusive access to the latest research in longevity, cellular health, biohacking, and regenerative beauty. Unparalleled Networking Connect with top beauty, wellness, and longevity industry leaders, investors, and scientists.

Connect with top beauty, wellness, and longevity industry leaders, investors, and scientists. Innovative Solutions - Discover groundbreaking technologies, ingredients, and holistic strategies that will define the next era of beauty and wellness.

- Discover groundbreaking technologies, ingredients, and holistic strategies that will define the next era of beauty and wellness. Business Growth - Unlock new opportunities for partnerships, investments, and collaborations in this fast-growing sector.

- Unlock new opportunities for partnerships, investments, and collaborations in this fast-growing sector. Experiential Learning - Participate in interactive workshops, live demonstrations, and panel discussions featuring world-renowned longevity experts.

Why Geneva?

Renowned for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and cutting-edge advancements, Geneva offers the perfect backdrop for a world-class, transformative summit on beauty, wellness, and longevity.

Why You'll Love Geneva:

Rich History: One of the cultural hubs of the world, with Mediterranean charm and archaeological wonders.

One of the cultural hubs of the world, with Mediterranean charm and archaeological wonders. Vibrant Location: Geneva blends cutting-edge innovation and unparalleled natural wonders.

Geneva blends cutting-edge innovation and unparalleled natural wonders. World-Class Luxury: Enjoy a range of amenities and an exclusive experience at the InterContinental Hotel Geneva.

Who Should Attend:

The INNOCOS Geneva Longevity Summit is a must-attend event for visionaries, brand founders and executives, and innovators in the health, beauty, and longevity industries. If you're ready to be a part of the transformation, this summit is the perfect opportunity.

This Summit is Perfect For:

Brand Founders and Executives:

Redefine your strategy with insights from global leaders.

Marketing Executives:

Discover the latest trends to engage and inspire modern consumers.

Innovation Leaders:

Stay ahead with cutting-edge developments in wellness and longevity science.

Product Developers:

Explore breakthrough technologies and sustainable solutions shaping the industry.

Retail Merchandising Heads:

Learn how to adapt to the ever-changing beauty landscape.

Wellness Professionals:

Collaborate on innovations that bridge beauty and health.

Agenda:

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

2:00 PM 5:00 PM The Longevity Walk Talk

7:30 PM Welcome Reception Biohacker Speed Networking (sharing longevity hacks)

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Understanding the Scientific Foundation

8:00 AM Registration and Networking Breakfast

9:00 AM Welcome from the Chair

9:10 AM Presentation: Novel Biomarkers at the Core of Aging

9:30 AM Presentation: The Biology of Ageing and Skin Health

9:50 AM Session/Panel: From Lab to Market

10:20 AM Coffee Break and Roundtable discussion tables:

Marketing and Consumer Trends

10:50 AM Presentation: Optimising Healthy Longevity Across Life Stages

11:20 AM Panel: Women's Health The Cornerstone of Longevity

11:50 AM Panel: Transforming Wellness, Spa, and Longevity Clinics

12:20 PM Lunch Break

Longevity Innovation Lab: From Science to Strategy

1:40 PM Presentation followed by Brainstorming Session: Bridging Science and Business: How Longevity Education is Shaping the Future of Beauty Wellness

3:00 PM Coffee Break

Market Trends Investment Opportunities

3:30 PM Presentation: Investment Commercialization in Longevity Beauty

3:50 PM Fireside Chat: The Future of Skincare Technology Biotechnology

4:10 PM Panel Discussion: Transforming Skincare with Innovative Ingredients

4:30 PM Panel Discussion: The Future of Skin Regeneration

5:00 PM Pitch Connect Startup Brand Matchmaking

Friday, September 12, 2025

7:30 AM Breakfast

9:00 AM Keynote/Panel: The Future of Consumer Experience

9:20 AM Panel: Longevity: The New Luxury

9:40 AM Presentation/Panel: Powerful Partnerships in Beauty and Wellness

10:00 AM Coffee Break and "Longevity in Action" Live Product Testing Experience

Holistic Beauty Personalized Approaches

10:30 AM Keynote: The Role of Personalization and Data

10:50 AM Presentation: Personalized Beauty Longevity Diagnostics

11:10 AM Panel/Presentation: The New Wave of Beauty and Wellness Creators

11:50 AM Panel: Supplementation for Skin Health and Longevity: Challenges, Innovations, and Lessons from Industry Leaders

12:20 PM Panel Discussion: Adapting to Change in Retail

12:50 PM Lunch

Hackathon

2:15 PM Consumer Insights Hackathon AI Data in Longevity Beauty

3:45 PM Event Ends

Speakers

Simone Gibertoni

CEO Clinique La Preirie

Chris Rinsch

President and Co Founder Timeline Nutrition

Alena Demina

Founder and CEO SYSTEM SKIN

Sophie Chabloz

CSO AVEA Life

Vakil Takhaveev

Postdoctoral Researcher, Lecturer ETH Zurich

Anna Vovchok

Global Marketing Manager Skin Beauty Kenvue

David Silbergleit

CEO PIMS

Dominik Thor

President GCLS

John Cafarelli

CEO BeautyMatter

Kelly Kovack

Founder and CEO BeautyMatter

Nick Vaus

Managing Partner Free The Birds

Lara Schmoisman

Founder and CEO The Darl

Marian Pruss

Co-Founder DR PRUSS

Jesse Poganik

Instructor in Medicine Harvard Medical School

Vanessa Emslie

Functional Health Practitioner Nutritionist WELLBYNESS

Dr. Anna Erat (MD, PhD, IDP INSEAD)

Medical Expert Paracelsus Recovery Swiss Luxury Rehab

Pascal Houdayer

CEO Laboratoires Boiron

Guenole Addor

Founder Dr Addor

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spnz10

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250702851059/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900