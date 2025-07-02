Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTC Pink: MWSNF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to list its common shares (the "SXGC Shares") and will commence trading on TSX at market open on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, under the trading symbol "SXGC". On commencement of trading on TSX, the SXGC Shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The Company will continue to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") under the trading symbol "SX2".

Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or direct registration system advices, or take any other action in connection with the listing on the TSX. The Company's CUSIP 842685109 and ISIN CA8426851090 remain unchanged.

Mr. Michael Hudson, President & CEO, commented: "Our graduation from the TSX Venture Exchange to the main TSX board represents a significant milestone that provides Southern Cross Gold with access to deeper capital markets, improved liquidity, and a broader institutional investor base. TSX-listed companies are viewed as more established investment opportunities, and this graduation opens the door to enhanced institutional investment and potential index inclusion opportunities.

"Institutional investors are increasingly focused on Tier 1 Western-domiciled antimony and gold assets, and combined with our continued ASX listing, we now offer investors enhanced trading flexibility across dual major exchanges."

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC, ASX: SX2) controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 km north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 66 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 84 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing approximately 20% of the in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defense and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier. Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a treasury of A$170m and the commencement of a drill program surpassing 200 km, we are positioned for accelerated expansion and derisking of Sunday Creek, a globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.

