Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Altamira Gold Corp. (TSXV: ALTA) (FSE: T6UP) (OTC Pink: EQTRF) ("Altamira" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, consisting of a total of 52,850,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,285,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of C$0.15 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. Due to strong investor demand, the Offering was increased from the initial $4 million to $5.28 million. Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") and Aura Minerals Inc. ("Aura"), two of the Company's largest shareholders and strategic investors, participated in the private placement.

Kevin Smith, CFA, Founder and CEO of Crescat Capital commented, "We are excited about the district-scale potential of this unique gold porphyry system, the first of its kind in Brazil. At this stage, we see it as a fast-growing exploration story, with the deposit showing strong potential to expand quickly through cost-effective drilling. We are happy to support the Company with fresh capital and look forward to the results on the additional drilling planned at the Maria Bonita gold deposit, the Central resource area, and several previously untested porphyry gold targets."

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash commission of $19,500, and issued an aggregate of 195,000 finder warrants to certain arm's-length finders. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering for follow-up drilling at the Company's Maria Bonita porphyry gold Resource, the Central Area Mineral Resources, and other targets within the Cajueiro project. Funds will also support additional exploration programs within other projects and be used for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on October 31, 2025 under Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, as applicable.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements.

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") the Company advises that three subscribers, considered to be "related parties" of the Company by virtue of their each holding more than 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, purchased an aggregate of 41,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of $4,100,000. Each subscription by the related parties of the Company is considered to be a "related party transaction" for purposes of MI 61-101 and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirements contained in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and the minority shareholder approval requirements contained in section 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on specified markets and the fair market value of the "related party" participation in the Offering does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

About Altamira Gold Corp.

The Company is focused on the exploration and development of gold and copper projects within western central Brazil, strategically advancing five projects spanning over 100,000 hectares within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt-an area that has historically yielded over 6 million ounces of placer gold*. The Company's advanced Cajueiro project contains two gold deposits. The central area comprises NI 43-101 resources of 5.66Mt @ 1.02 g/t gold for a total of 185,000 oz in the Indicated Resource category and 12.66Mt @ 1.26 g/t gold for a total of 515,000oz in the Inferred Resource category. In addition, the Maria Bonita gold deposit comprises additional open-pit Indicated Resources of 24.19Mt @ 0.46g/t for a total of 357,800oz, and Inferred Resources of 25.64Mt @ 0.44g/t for a total of 362,400oz.

Ongoing exploration and fieldwork at Cajueiro indicate the presence of multiple porphyry gold systems, reinforcing its potential for district-scale development. These hard-rock gold sources align with historical alluvial gold production, highlighting the region's exceptional gold endowment and scalability. With a highly prospective geological setting and a track record of significant discoveries, the Company is well-positioned to unlock further value across its expansive land package.

* Juliani, C. et al; Gold in Paleoproterozoic (2.1 to 1.77 Ga) Continental Magmatic Arcs at the Tapajós and Juruena Mineral Provinces (Amazonian Craton,Brazil): A New Frontier for the Exploration of Epithermal-Porphyry and Related Deposits. Minerals 2021, 11, 714.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

