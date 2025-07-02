Anzeige
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
WKN: A2JQ1X | ISIN: CA0717341071 | Ticker-Symbol: BVF
Tradegate
02.07.25 | 14:16
5,824 Euro
+1,06 % +0,061
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7535,82414:31
5,7495,81914:23
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2025 13:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results on July 30

LAVAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) will release second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. U.S. EDT to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time:

5:00 p.m. U.S. EDT

Webcast:

http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

###

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Garen Sarafian

Katie Savastano

ir@bauschhealth.com

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)

(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bausch-health-to-announce-second-quarter-2025-results-on-july-30-1044494

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
