Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure publishes their June 2025 edition: "AP&I Corporate News and Events."

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) announces its latest edition of "AP&I Corporate News and Events", featuring the history behind CEO Kevin Bagnall's concept and design of the world's first flexible porous paving system, registered and globally recognized as KBI Flexi®-Pave. In 2001, K.B. Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of AP&I, was formed upon the birth of KBI Flexi®-Pave. The history behind this technology also provides the reader clarity in the hurdles Bagnall faced for engineering acceptance as he first brought KBI Flexi®-Pave to market in the United States as well as the valuable insight he gained into the product's passive nutrient removal capacity. Hailing from Barnsley, UK, Bagnall took his vision overseas in 2010, establishing KBI UK Ltd. Undergoing similar product engineering testing, Bagnall successfully created a new market for pervious paving in the United Kingdom, which still operates today.

June's newsletter also discusses trip and fall hazard litigation and mitigation. Trip and fall hazards are among the leading causes of injury in the United States, posing a public physical danger as well as a legal and financial liability to property owners. One of the most prevalent causes of trip and fall hazards is uneven surfaces, such as sidewalks and pathways, as a result of tree root intrusion, erosion and poorly executed repairs. As explained in this month's issue, KBI Flexi®-Pave mitigates this problem by maintaining superior flexibility, even in extreme weather conditions. The expansion and contraction capabilities of KBI Flexi®-Pave act as one big expansion joint, allowing stormwater to pass through the pore space at a rate of 3,000 gallons of water per square foot per hour.

This month's issue also highlights the "Life-Cycle Cost Analysis for Traditional and Permeable Pavements", as studied by Southern Illinois University's School of Engineering. In a Case Study of the City of Key West, Florida, the municipality was plagued by trip and fall hazard liability issues for years, especially in the Old Town historic district, a main thoroughfare for thousands of tourists visiting the coastal city every year. More than a decade ago, K.B. Industries installed KBI Flexi®-Pave throughout the historic district and its surrounding areas and, as a result, successfully mitigated further trip and fall hazards for the City of Key West caused from uneven surfaces. This ultimately saved the City- and its taxpayers- hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees and settlements over the years.

Today, urban designers worldwide are actively implementing sustainable features such as pervious paving solutions as part of comprehensive green infrastructure strategies to enhance stormwater management, reduce flood risks, mitigate urban heat, and improve environmental quality in cities. In fact, urban design has evolved significantly with an increasing focus on sustainability and resilience.

CEO and Chairman, Kevin Bagnall stated, "The creation of KBI Flexi®-Pave was born from a need to create a high tonnage takeout of the scrap tire granule while also solving infrastructure problems associated with increased population density. Today, many cities around the world are adopting pervious paving solutions such as KBI Flexi®-Pave to improve stormwater management, mitigate trip and fall hazards arising from uneven surfaces, reduce flooding, lessen urban heat island effects, and enhance urban sustainability and resilience against climate change. This is a testament to the vision I had so long ago and evidence that we are operating well within our space of expertise as we continue to forge new paths in next generation infrastructure and the circular economy."

AP&I's newsletter can be accessed on AP&I's website at: https://apaicorp.com/newsletter.htm.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled scrap tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product KBIFlexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as NGAG's ASCOGEL. ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About Flexi®-Pave

KBI Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, KBIFlexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

Contact Information:

Stephanie Williams

Government Liaison/ Officer of Environmental Affairs, Pro-Tem

Email: swilliams@apaicorp.com

SOURCE: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/atlantic-power-and-infrastructure-apandi-publishes-their-june-2025-edi-1045123