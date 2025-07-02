Stronghouse Partners With Gustafson Roofing to Expand Reach in Southeast Florida

OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Stronghouse, a national leader in roofing and exterior services, today announced its acquisition of Gustafson Roofing ("Gustafson") with roofing services based in Boynton Beach, Florida. Stronghouse will support Gustafson by providing best-in-class processes, capital investment, technology innovation, and operational support to bolster Stronghouse's position in its retail exterior division.

Stronghouse Acquires Gustafson Roofing

Signing of Gustafson Roofing to Partner With Stronghouse

"We are excited to partner with Gustafson." said Troy Baker, CRO of Stronghouse. "We identified Gustafson as an operator uniquely positioned to expand its footprint both within its existing markets as well as into new markets. Their leadership under Frank Mercado, Ryan Gustafson, and Mike Gustafson, Jr. has provided high-quality services and excellence across Palm Beach County. Stronghouse looks forward to providing the resources to build on their impressive 75-year legacy."

Established in 1948, Gustafson is led by Mercado, who serves as CEO of the third-generation family-owned business alongside Ryan Gustafson and Mike Gustafson, Jr. in key leadership and operational roles. The brand's strong reputation for delivering superior roofing and exterior services has garnered decades' worth of referral business throughout Palm Beach County.

"We are incredibly pleased to partner with Stronghouse, an organization that shares our vision for quality, growth, and innovation," said Mercado. "Stronghouse went to great lengths to understand our business and develop a forward-thinking plan for sustainable expansion to meet the increasing demand for quality residential exterior services."

Stronghouse operates in Florida under its brands Linear Roofing and Infinity Roofing and Siding in its storm response division. With an unmatched platform for growth and a strong leadership team now in place, Stronghouse is attracting premier exterior roofing, siding, and window operators to join its growing network.

Stronghouse is dedicated to executing a purposeful growth strategy by partnering with leading roofing, siding, and window operators in attractive markets. Please contact Mike Hilcove at mhilcove@stronghousebrands.com for more information or to discuss new development opportunities.

About Stronghouse

Stronghouse is a best-in-class roofing, siding, window, and exterior service platform that operates across the United States through its portfolio of premier partner brands - Capital Construction, Gustafson Roofing, Infinity Roofing & Siding, Irish Roofing & Exteriors, Linear Roofing & General Contractors, Marshall Building & Remodeling, and Options Exteriors. Establishing itself as one of the largest and fastest-growing platforms in the country, Stronghouse is committed to further expansion through a robust pipeline of new acquisitions, continually enhancing its market presence and service offerings. For more information on Stronghouse, please visit www.stronghousebrands.com.

About Gustafson Roofing

Established in 1948, Gustafson Roofing delivers trusted residential and commercial roofing solutions across South Florida. Homeowners turn to Gustafson for dependable, high-quality roofing throughout Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. For more information on Gustafson, please visit www.giroofers.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern-based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle-market niche services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to creating shareholder value. O2 invests to partner with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, close partnership, and alignment of interest with management. For additional information, please visit www.02investment.com.

SOURCE: Stronghouse

