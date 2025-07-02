IEA PVPS Task 16 recently introduced SolarStations. org, a global catalogue of solar irradiance monitoring stations designed for researchers, developers, and policymakers. This openly available resource catalogues more than 800 multi-component stations -of which more than 400 are currently active - offering a comprehensive view of high-quality ground-based solar data. Ground-based solar irradiance measurements remain the gold standard for evaluating solar potential, despite advances in satellite-derived and modelled data. Yet, researchers have always struggled to locate reliable datasets due to ...

