PR Newswire
02.07.2025 13:06 Uhr
125 Leser
Zoomlion's Heavy-Duty Crawler Crane Supports Construction of Morocco's 2030 World Cup Stadiums

ZCC9800W deployed as core lifting equipment for Rabat venue, with more projects ahead

RABAT, Morocco, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Morocco accelerates preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, Zoomlion's flagship crawler crane, the ZCC9800W, is undertaking critical hoisting operations at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, one of the country's key tournament venues. Designed for large-scale infrastructure and energy projects, the ZCC9800W is delivering high-precision lifts of steel components weighing hundreds of tons, operating with efficiency and stability on site.

Zoomlion's Heavy-Duty Crawler Crane Supports Construction of Morocco's 2030 World Cup Stadiums

The ZCC9800W, a high-capacity crawler crane known for its robust performance and structural stability, has been designated as the primary hoisting solution on site. Construction teams have commended the equipment for its superior lifting capacity, precision control systems, and reliability under load, noting that its integrated performance exceeds that of comparable models in the same tonnage class. Its deployment has significantly advanced progress on structural assembly work for the stadium's main framework.

Following the completion of hoisting operations at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, the ZCC9800W will be transferred to the construction site of Grand Stade Hassan II Stadium, located in Benslimane, Morocco, which is projected to be the largest football stadium in the world. This transition underscores the crane's versatility and its central role in supporting high-profile international projects with demanding technical requirements.

With extensive application in wind turbine installation, petrochemical construction, and large-scale infrastructure works, the ZCC9800W has proven its capability across a range of complex operating environments. It has demonstrated stable and efficient performance at wind power sites in Inner Mongolia under -40°C temperatures and in Vietnam under wind speeds exceeding 8 m/s, maintaining precise load handling and operational safety throughout. The ZCC9800W has also been deployed in European projects, meeting advanced operational and certification standards required in the region, and offers a competitive and reliable solution for heavy-lift scenarios in advanced economies.

The crane's performance in Morocco marks a key milestone in Zoomlion's continued advancement in the high-tonnage crane segment. Leveraging its in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Zoomlion has steadily expanded its portfolio of globally competitive crawler and all-terrain cranes, providing integrated lifting solutions that meet the demands of critical infrastructure development worldwide.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion is a global manufacturer of construction machinery, mining equipment, agricultural machinery, and other integrated solutions in over 170 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723628/WechatIMG2110.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlions-heavy-duty-crawler-crane-supports-construction-of-moroccos-2030-world-cup-stadiums-302496744.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
