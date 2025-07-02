Webexpenses launch Expense Cards setting new standards for seamless spend management

From purchase to pay, an all-in-one platform to enhance control that's free for all Webexpenses users.

LONDON, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Webexpenses, a leading provider of expense management software, trusted by over 2,000 finance teams worldwide, today announced the launch of its new Expense Cards. This empowers businesses with powerful new capabilities in spend control, available freely to all Webexpenses users.

Webexpenses is dedicated to eliminating inefficient processes, automating workflows, enforcing policy and controlling costs. The new Expense Cards facilitate this by enabling customers to track spending at the point of purchase, rather than at the point of claim.

Webexpenses' Expense Cards offer finance teams a smarter, more flexible approach to spend management. Fully integrated within the expense management platform, they simplify expenses, improve visibility and enhance control. Businesses can use the card as their employees' way to pay, alongside their existing corporate cards - catering to the diverse needs of their employees, or simply manage traditional out-of-pocket expense claims all within a single system.

When an employee uses an Expense Card, an expense record automatically generates at the point of purchase. Receipts are matched, providing immediate visibility, which saves time by eliminating manual claims and reducing reimbursement delays. Policies can be pre-configured within Webexpenses to restrict or block specific types of spend and apply limits at team or individual levels. This real-time tracking and built-in policy compliance prevent non-compliant spending before it occurs, reducing administrative burden. Users also gain instant visibility of all company spending for informed decisions and efficient budget allocation.

Effortless administration is paramount with Expense Cards. Administrators can easily issue, freeze, or set spending rules for cards from one central area, allowing for optimal flexibility and security. Expense Cards let employees instantly add them to their mobile wallet for immediate use, eliminating physical cards, paper receipts and delayed reimbursements. Cards can also be pre-loaded with funds.

Andrew May, CEO at Webexpenses, says: "At Webexpenses, our commitment has always been to eliminate the pain of inefficient processes, allowing businesses to focus on growth, not spreadsheets. That's why Webexpenses is incredibly excited to launch our Expense Cards - the next evolution in expense management. Our Cards are about giving our customers unprecedented choice and flexibility. Every business is different, so with our Expense Cards, we want to do what is right for our customers. Our customers can integrate this with their existing cards or replace their corporate cards with our Expense Cards. It's fast, simple, and completely free for all Webexpenses users."

Adyen N.V is a global financial technology platform that provides end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights and financial products in a single solution. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Amsterdam, the company operates globally with offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Adyen is Webexpenses' trusted payment partner for cards. They enable the cards to connect seamlessly to the payment network, allowing you to make payments online and offline, using Apple or Android Wallets.

In partnership with Mastercard, the Expense Cards meet the highest industry standards for security and compliance. Finance teams retain full control, with the ability to issue and revoke cards directly within the Webexpenses platform. Unlike traditional credit cards, Webexpenses' cards come with no hidden charges or interest-just clear, controlled company spending.

About Webexpenses

Founded in 2000, Webexpenses is a leading SaaS provider of expense management solutions, trusted by over 2,000 finance teams and 300,000 users across more than 70 countries. Headquartered in the UK, with offices in Australia, Webexpenses offers a comprehensive suite of tools including invoice processing, automated expense reimbursement and expense auditing.

