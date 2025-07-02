Researchers in Italy have tested how perovskite solar cells could perform underwater and have found that, at very shallow depths, they may even achieve a higher power conversion efficiencies compared to reference devices operating under out-of-water conditions. A research team in Italy has tested the performance of semitransparent wide-bandgap perovskite solar cells in underwater (UW) environments and has found that, at a 0. 5-1?cm depth, the devices achieve a higher power conversion efficiency thanks to the refraction index of water. "The novelty of our work lies in a completely in-house process ...

