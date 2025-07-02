Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
02.07.2025 13:18 Uhr
Atelier Home International: Atelier Home Sets a New Standard for Luxury Home Decor

BERLIN, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / In the heart of Europe's design capital, a new name is emerging as a disruptor in the world of luxury interiors: Atelier Home is quickly becoming synonymous with exclusivity, sophistication, and enduring artistic legacy.

Founded by renowned artist and curator Michael Laurent, Atelier Home specializes in limited edition, ultra-rare art pieces that blur the line between interior design and fine art. With a vision rooted in timeless elegance and bold individuality, the brand is not only decorating homes - it's shaping a new narrative in contemporary living.

"Each piece is not just décor," explains Laurent. "It's a story, a legacy, and a future heirloom. Our collectors don't just buy something beautiful - they acquire something to be respected and admired."

Atelier Home's collections are strictly limited, with many editions capped at fewer than 100 pieces worldwide. This rare approach has already attracted international attention, with select artworks featured in exclusive auctions and sought after by collectors of global interior design

A standout example is the Atelier Sculpturas collection, a series that exemplifies the brand's philosophy: visionary design, museum-grade craftsmanship, and timeless appeal.

The success of Atelier Home lies in its unique position at the intersection of the luxury lifestyle market and contemporary art. From minimalist sculptures to large-format figurines , every piece is produced using museum-quality materials, hand-finished, and authenticated with a certificate of provenance - reinforcing each item's status as a valuable collectible.

The New Frontier in High-End Interiors

With discerning homeowners and design connoisseurs seeking ever more personal and meaningful expressions of taste, Atelier Home is stepping into the spotlight. Their philosophy is simple yet powerful: True luxury is rare, personal, and unforgettable.

As global demand grows, the brand remains committed to intimacy and exclusivity. Each collection is released quietly to a private list of collectors and design partners - preserving the boutique, insider experience that defines Atelier Home.

This selective release strategy is exactly what keeps Atelier Home a well-kept secret among elite interior designers, architects, and curators worldwide - for now.

If you're fortunate enough to own an Atelier Home piece, you're not just decorating your space - you're acquiring a once-in-a-lifetime creation of functional fine art. It's a statement of taste, rarity, and timeless design that few will ever experience.

To explore current and upcoming collections, visit the official website: atelierhome-art.com.

Media Details

Atelier Home International
Brückenstraße 71. 58918 Berlin
info@atelierhome-art.com
https://atelierhome-art.com
Contact Person: Michael Laurent

SOURCE: Atelier Home International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/atelier-home-sets-a-new-standard-for-luxury-home-decor-1045239

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
