Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") and Auranova Resources Inc. ("Auranova") are pleased to announce complete assay results from the 2025 Winter drill program at the South Uchi Project (the "Project"), located in the Red Lake District of Ontario. Assays from 27 diamond drill holes totaling 14,365 metres are reported herein. Kenorland and Auranova also jointly report that Auranova has completed the initial earn-in under the South Uchi option agreement, acquiring a 51% ownership interest in the Project.

Drill Highlights:

New gold system confirmed, with widespread mineralisation intersected in maiden drilling

Gold-bearing structures traced over five kilometres across the target area

25 of 27 drill holes (93%) intersected intervals of gold assaying at least 0.1 g/t Au

15 of 27 drill holes (56%) intersected intervals of gold assaying at least 1.00 g/t Au

6 of 27 drill holes (22%) intersected intervals of gold assaying at least 5.00 g/t Au

Highest grade intercept of 14.60 g/t Au over 1.00 m

Mineralised corridor remains open in all directions

Follow-up drill program planned for late summer

Figure 1. Plan map of Papaonga with drill hole locations including highlights from this press release

Zach Flood, President and CEO of Kenorland, stated: "The results from this maiden drill program mark a major step forward in unlocking the potential of South Uchi. Intersecting gold mineralisation across a five-kilometre structural corridor, in an area with no previously recorded gold occurrences, validates our early targeting efforts and highlights the scale of this newly discovered system. We look forward to advancing the next phase of follow-up drilling with Auranova."

Tom Obradovich, CEO of Auranova, stated: "We're excited to advance the next phase of drilling, targeting the gold-bearing structures identified in Phase 1. With a more focused approach, we aim to unlock the potential of this emerging gold system and gain a deeper understanding of the controls on mineralisation."

Discussion of Results

This program marks the first-ever drilling at the Papaonga gold target, following four years of systematic exploration. Prior to this work, no historical drilling or documented gold occurrences had been recorded within the target area. The maiden drill program consisted of 27 diamond drill holes totaling 14,365 metres, testing a 27km2 area identified by extensive gold-in-till and heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) gold grain anomalies (see press release dated September 11, 2024). Widely spaced drill fences, roughly 500 metres to greater than 1 kilometre apart were designed to test interpreted structural corridors concealed by deep overburden and Papaonga Lake.

Widespread gold mineralisation was intersected across the Papaonga target, hosted by various rock types including the sheared margin of the diorite, interbedded clastic sedimentary rocks and iron formation, and the volcaniclastic-mafic volcanic rock stratigraphy. A significant gold bearing structural corridor was intersected in multiple drill holes traced over a 5 kilometre strike length, trending east-west across the target area and remains open. Details include:

Drill hole 25PADD023, drilled along the most eastern fence, intersected 0.50m at 7.57 g/t Au and 9.50m at 1.19 g/t Au including 0.50m at 4.76 g/t Au, containing visible gold within multi-stage quartz and quartz-carbonate veins associated with arsenopyrite, pyrrhotite, pyrite, and trace chalcopyrite mineralisation and sericite-silica-carbonate-chlorite alteration. Figure 2 illustrates style of mineralisation and detailed images of visible gold intersected within 23PADD023, 147.50-157.00m downhole.

Approximately 3 kilometres to the west along strike, drill hole 25PADD016 intersected widespread gold anomalism including 1.35m at 7.00 g/t Au, 34.50m at 0.11 g/t Au, and 30.50m at 0.13 g/t Au.

Further to the west, approximately 1.5 kilometres along strike, drill hole 25PADD027 intersected numerous zones of notable gold mineralisation including 25.50m at 0.20 g/t Au, 1.00m at 14.60 g/t Au, and 8.50m at 0.48 g/t Au.

These results demonstrate widespread gold mineralisation and continuity of a significant structure across multiple kilometres, suggesting a robust gold-rich orogenic system. The broad zones of anomalous gold mineralisation, multiple vein and sulphide generations, visible gold, and strong deformation intersected in the initial drill program are indicative of the long-lived nature of fluid flow and deformation across the Papaonga target area. The major east-west trending deformation zone along volcanic and volcaniclastic stratigraphy remains open in all directions and a priority target for follow up.

Figure 2. Drill core from hole 25PADD023 (146.1m - 159.1m) highlights a zone of intense shearing with multiphase quartz veining, hosting 5-10% arsenopyrite, pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite along with visible gold, emphasized in the lower portion of the figure.

Next Steps

A Phase 2 drill program, up to 5,000m, is scheduled for late summer 2025, focused on expanding on the newly discovered gold-bearing structural corridor identified during the maiden drill program. Tighter step-outs will be planned around 25PADD023 where volcaniclastic and mafic volcanic rocks are cross-cut by strongly mineralised shear zones, containing quartz-carbonate stockwork hosting visible gold. Broader spaced step-outs will test the east-west trending deformation zone between 25PADD016 and 25PADD023, as well as to the east of 25PADD023, where no drilling has been conducted and bedrock is concealed by deeper overburden.

Auranova Completes Initial Earn-In

Kenorland and Auranova jointly report that Auranova has completed the initial earn-in under the South Uchi option agreement (see press release dated December 2, 2024), acquiring a 51% ownership interest in the Project. As part of the earn-in milestone, Kenorland has received $500,000 in cash and 9,242,267 common shares of Auranova.

Table 1: Table of assay results from the 2025 winter drill program

HOLE ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) 25PADD007

118.50 139.85 21.35 0.49 Incl. 124.50 126.00 1.50 5.08 25PADD011

117.00 118.00 1.00 4.08 And 342.80 344.00 1.20 5.58 And 384.00 384.60 0.60 3.80 25PADD014B

446.00 474.00 28.00 0.39 Incl. 454.50 456.00 1.50 2.90 25PADD015

216.30 222.00 5.70 1.88 Incl. 216.30 217.00 0.70 7.03 25PADD016

174.90 176.25 1.35 7.00 And 219.20 253.70 34.50 0.11 And 273.55 304.05 30.50 0.13 25PADD017

413.00 414.00 1.00 4.32 25PADD023

117.00 117.50 0.50 7.57 And 147.50 157.00 9.50 1.19 Incl. 151.05 151.55 0.50 4.76 25PADD027

414.00 439.50 25.50 0.20 And 450.00 451.00 1.00 14.60 And 468.00 476.50 8.50 0.48

Table 2. Drill hole location and collar table of reported drill from the 2025 winter drill program

HOLE ID Easting (NAD83) Northing (NAD83) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Dip Azimuth 25PADD001 550030 5641214 418 501.00 -50 140 25PADD002 550626 5640830 408 604.30 -50 140 25PADD003 550419 5641083 423 507.00 -50 140 25PADD004 550364 5640293 405 522.00 -50 140 25PADD005 549217 5639676 406 501.00 -50 145 25PADD006 551447 5641146 415 535.00 -50 140 25PADD007 550832 5640579 403 546.00 -50 140 25PADD008 550581 5640029 403 498.00 -50 140 25PADD009 549393 5639432 410 492.85 -50 145 25PADD010 551035 5640338 400 453.00 -50 140 25PADD011 551609 5640823 411 516.00 -50 140 25PADD012 550786 5639777 398 495.00 -50 140 25PADD013 555188 5640468 394 509.30 -50 170 25PADD014 551452 5639847 394 177.40 -50 140 25PADD014A 551452 5639847 394 57.00 -60 140 25PADD014B 551452 5639847 394 537.00 -64 140 25PADD015 552239 5640084 394 469.20 -50 140 25PADD016 552437 5639844 394 534.00 -48 140 25PADD017 552024 5640338 394 540.00 -60 140 25PADD018 553039 5641285 394 501.00 -50 155 25PADD019 552087 5641199 394 468.00 -50 140 25PADD020 551816 5640586 394 600.00 -60 140 25PADD021 551185 5640150 401 600.00 -50 140 25PADD022 552307 5640990 394 483.00 -50 140 25PADD023 555138 5640775 401 531.00 -50 170 25PADD024 547966 5638698 397 522.00 -50 170 25PADD025 552949 5641666 394 555.00 -50 155 25PADD026 552774 5640830 392 585.00 -50 140 25PADD027 550868 5639581 400 525.00 -50 155

Figure 3. Regional volcanic assemblages with significant gold deposits and South Uchi Project location

1 Kinross reports 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year results: (Date February 14, 2024) - Updated resource to the technical report titled Great Bear Project Ontario, Canada prepared by Nicos Pfeiffer, P.Geo., John Sims, CPG, Yves Breau, P.Eng., Rick Greenwood, P.Geo., Agung Prawasono, P.Eng., issued February 13, 2023

About South Uchi Project

The South Uchi Project was first identified and staked by Kenorland based on the under-explored region's prospectivity to host significant gold mineralised systems. The Project covers a portion of Confederation Assemblage volcanic rocks, as well as the boundary between the Uchi geological subprovince to the north and the English River geological subprovince to the south. Multiple major east-west striking deformation zones associated with the subprovince boundary transect the Project, resulting in zones of strong shearing and folding of the supracrustal stratigraphy, which are favourable settings for orogenic gold mineralisation. Prior to Kenorland staking the Project, records indicated little to no systematic exploration had been completed, and the land package remained under-explored. The majority of gold deposits in the Red Lake District (Red Lake, Madsen, Hasaga, and others) are located on the northern margin of the Confederation Assemblage. However, recent discoveries such as the LP Fault Zone on the Dixie Project by Great Bear Resources Ltd. (acquired by Kinross Gold and renamed Great Bear Project) highlight the prospectivity of the entire Confederation Assemblage along the southern margin of the Uchi subprovince.

Kenorland announced on December 2, 2024, that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Auranova, granting Auranova the right to earn up to a 70% interest in the Project. Pursuant to the agreement, Auranova may earn an initial 51% interest in the Project by making cash payments totalling $500,000 to Kenorland, completing a diamond drilling program with at least $8,000,000 in qualifying expenditures or completing 15,000 metres of drilling within two years of receiving a drill permit, issuing Kenorland 19.9% of Auranova's common shares, and maintaining Kenorland's 19.9% share position until Auranova raises a minimum of $10,000,000 through share issuances, after which Kenorland's stake will remain at 10% on a pro-rata basis through to the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA"). Kenorland has received the $500,000 in cash payments and currently holds 9,242,267 common shares of Auranova. Further, Auranova may earn an additional 19% interest, for a total of 70% interest in the Project, by incurring an additional $10,000,000 in qualifying expenditures on or before the third anniversary of Auranova's election to proceed with the second option. Kenorland will also retain a 30% carried interest in the Project through to the completion of the PEA, at which point a joint venture will be formed.

Kenorland also holds a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Project (see press release dated September 16, 2024).

Qualified Persons

Mr. Janek Wozniewski, B.Sc., P.Geo. (EGBC #172781, APEGS #77522, EGMB #48045, PGO #3824), a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

William Yeomans, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has also reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Yeomans is a gold exploration professional with over 40 years of experience in all stages of gold exploration throughout the Americas, including the Superior Province throughout Quebec and Ontario. He gained extensive exploration management experience across the entire Guiana Shield with BHP and has generated projects which resulted with significant NI 43-101 gold resources. He has worked as a consultant to IAMGOLD and Dundee Precious Metals Inc., identifying acquisition opportunities across Canada, the USA and South America. He is currently the President of Yeomans Geological Inc. as well as 1127637 B.C. Ltd. and has many years of experience as a board member for several junior mining companies.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of Kenorland employees. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from Chibougamau to Bureau Veritas Commodities ("BV") laboratory in Timmins, Ontario.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by BV. Samples were prepared for analysis according to BV method PRP70-250: individual samples were crushed to 2mm (10 mesh) and a 250g split was pulverized to 75µm (200 mesh) for analysis and then assayed for gold. Gold in samples were analyzed using BV method FA430 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and AAS finish. Over-limits gold samples were re-analyzed using BV method FA530 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and gravimetric finish. Multi-element geochemical analysis (45 elements) was performed on all samples using BV method MA200 where a 0.25g split is by multi-acid digest with ICP-MS/ES finish. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all company inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

About Auranova Resources

The Company is an unlisted reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Its directors and major shareholders are Thomas Obradovich, Chris Taylor, Timothy Young and William Rand. The company is focused on the discovery of new gold systems in the Birch Uchi Belt in partnership with Kenorland Minerals Ltd. as well as expanding its presence in the greenstone belts of Ontario.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kenorland Minerals,

Zach Flood

President, CEO & Director

