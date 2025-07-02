Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNSX | ISIN: CA05335P1099 | Ticker-Symbol: 3KF
Tradegate
02.07.25 | 13:53
0,062 Euro
+2,32 % +0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0540,06414:01
0,0570,06213:54
PR Newswire
02.07.2025 13:47 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.: Auxly Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") announced today the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2025 (the "Meeting").

A total of 371,890,083 common shares of the Company, representing 28.23% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were voted in connection with the Meeting by shareholders and proxy holders.

All of the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's information circular dated May 27, 2025 (the "Circular"), were approved by the requisite majority of the votes cast at the Meeting. The results are set out below.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Circular was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes cast FOR

% of votes cast FOR

Votes WITHHELD

% of votes WITHHELD

Genevieve Young

369,181,176

99.39 %

2,275,549

0.61 %

Hugo Alves

369,082,455

99.36 %

2,374,271

0.64 %

Troy Grant

369,333,945

99.43 %

2,122,781

0.57 %

Vikram Bawa

368,852,993

99.30 %

2,603,733

0.70 %

Conrad Tate

369,280,916

99.41 %

2,175,810

0.59 %

At the Meeting, Auxly shareholders approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") as the Company's auditors for the 2025 fiscal year and authorized the board of directors to fix its remuneration.

A report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

To listen to a copy of the audio recording of the meeting, please click on the link below or visit the Company's website at www.auxly.com.

https://playback.eventpanel.app/recording.html?cdrID=X6862a3ac000075af&accountID=1237601674&recID=1&s=OXPLsZF5wCDN5G9SSXZBNQ_hCKI

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Hugo Alves" CEO

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Our mission is to help consumers live happier lives through quality cannabis products that they trust and love.

Our vision is to be a global leader quality cannabis products.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.

Investor Relations: For investor enquiries please contact our Investor Relations Team: Email: [email protected], Phone: 1.833.695.2414

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.