Exalate Launches Advanced Freshservice Connector, Eliminating Manual IT Handoffs for Enterprise Teams

New integration solution enables real-time synchronization between Freshservice and other key business systems, protecting SLAs and streamlining complex IT environments.

ANTWERP, BELGIUM / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Exalate, a leading provider of secure and flexible integration, today announced the launch of Exalate for Freshservice, a real-time connector that synchronizes critical IT service management data across platforms like Jira, ServiceNow and more.

The new connector addresses a common pain point for mid-to-large enterprises: the manual, time-consuming process of updating tickets and incidents across disparate IT systems, which often leads to delayed resolutions and compromised service level agreements (SLAs).

"Most IT environments today are multi-tool by design," said Francis Martens, CEO at Exalate. "This connector gives teams a way to work across systems without losing control of the process-or the ticket."

What sets the solution apart is its combination of flexibility and precision. IT teams can tailor exactly what syncs and when, using smart triggers, conditional logic, or built-in AI Assist to configure workflows without writing a line of code. For more complex scenarios, power users can script advanced integrations to meet cross-team or even cross-company needs.

The connector is particularly relevant for mid- to large enterprises in sectors like finance, healthcare, or tech-where ticket handoffs are routine and visibility gaps can result in compliance risks or operational delays.

Exalate for Freshservice is available immediately with a freemium Basic Mode and enterprise pricing starting at $4,599 annually.

About Exalate

Exalate provides flexible, secure integration solutions that connect leading business applications without vendor lock-in. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Exalate's platform enables seamless, AI assisted data synchronization across multi-tool environments.

