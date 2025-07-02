Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2025 13:50 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exalate Launches Advanced Freshservice Connector, Eliminating Manual IT Handoffs for Enterprise Teams

New integration solution enables real-time synchronization between Freshservice and other key business systems, protecting SLAs and streamlining complex IT environments.

ANTWERP, BELGIUM / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Exalate, a leading provider of secure and flexible integration, today announced the launch of Exalate for Freshservice, a real-time connector that synchronizes critical IT service management data across platforms like Jira, ServiceNow and more.

The new connector addresses a common pain point for mid-to-large enterprises: the manual, time-consuming process of updating tickets and incidents across disparate IT systems, which often leads to delayed resolutions and compromised service level agreements (SLAs).

"Most IT environments today are multi-tool by design," said Francis Martens, CEO at Exalate. "This connector gives teams a way to work across systems without losing control of the process-or the ticket."

What sets the solution apart is its combination of flexibility and precision. IT teams can tailor exactly what syncs and when, using smart triggers, conditional logic, or built-in AI Assist to configure workflows without writing a line of code. For more complex scenarios, power users can script advanced integrations to meet cross-team or even cross-company needs.

The connector is particularly relevant for mid- to large enterprises in sectors like finance, healthcare, or tech-where ticket handoffs are routine and visibility gaps can result in compliance risks or operational delays.

Exalate for Freshservice is available immediately with a freemium Basic Mode and enterprise pricing starting at $4,599 annually.

About Exalate

Exalate provides flexible, secure integration solutions that connect leading business applications without vendor lock-in. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Exalate's platform enables seamless, AI assisted data synchronization across multi-tool environments. For more, visit www.exalate.com

Contact:

Exalate
pr@exalate.com

SOURCE: Exalate



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/exalate-launches-advanced-freshservice-connector-eliminating-manu-1045268

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.