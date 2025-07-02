New analysis from Omdia's Tablet and Notebook Display and OEM Intelligence Service reveals that BOE will capture 51% share of Apple's MacBook panel supply in 2025. Apple's MacBook lineup is known for utilizing some of the most sophisticated notebook LCD displays available, incorporating high resolution, oxide-backplane, mini LED backlight and low power consumption. Notebook PC suppliers are also preparing to transition from LCD to OLED over the next few years.

Apple's MacBook panel purchase volume is forecast to reach 22.5 million units in 2025, representing a modest 1% year-over-year (YoY) increase. Due to uncertainties around US tariff policies expected in late 2024, Apple relocated its OEM production from China to Vietnam. The company also stocked MacBook products in advance for the US market, particularly the MacBook Air, in 4Q24 and 1Q25. This move boosted shipments from panel makers including BOE, LG Display and Sharp. However, from 2Q25 onward, major MacBook panel suppliers may receive conservative forecasts, except for BOE, which specifically supports Apple MacBook Air models.

LG Display, historically Apple's largest notebook panel supplier will see its share decline to 35% in 2025, a decrease of nine percentage points compared to 2024. Its supply volume is expected to drop by 12.2% YoY to 8.48 million units driven by Apple's shifting MacBook Air display orders to BOE weakening demand for the MacBook Pro.

According to Omdia's latest projections, BOE's anticipated 51% share of MacBook panel supply in 2025 represents an increase of 12 percentage points YoY.

"BOE is expanding its MacBook Air panel orders, particularly for the popular 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch models. This marks the first time BOE secured more than half of Apple's MacBook panel orders," said Linda Lin Senior Principal Analyst, Tablet and Notebook Display and OEM. "BOE aims to supply 11.5 million notebook panels to Apple in 2025, reflecting a significant YoY growth."

Lin added: "Sharp will continue focusing on MacBook Pro panels sized at 14.2 inches and 16.2 inches. However, due to weaker demand for MacBook Pros in 2025, Sharp's annual supply volume to Apple may decrease by 20.8% YoY, to 3.1 million units, representing a 14% market share."

"OLED technology, with its superior display performance and slimmer, lighter form factors, is expected to be introduced in MacBooks starting 2026." Lin concluded, "Samsung Display is likely to join Apple's MacBook supply chain at that time, intensifying competition among display makers as the market shifts from LCD to OLED."

