Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
02.07.25 | 14:20
608,10 Euro
-0,33 % -2,00
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
112 Leser
Reg-Tech Disruptor Apex Compliance Selected as Top Startup at IFT FIRST 2025, Unveils Meta Business-Account Scan

The first computer vision tool audits images, videos, and captions on Facebook and Instagram business pages, pinpointing risky trigger phrases and safer wording in moments.

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Apex Compliance® , the AI-supported marketing-content review platform for supplement, cosmetic, and food brands, has been selected as a Top Startup Finalist in the prestigious Startup Pavilion & Pitch competition at IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo , taking place July 13-16 in Chicago. This honor places Apex Compliance among an elite group of innovators vying for this year's $10,000 grand prize and global industry recognition.

Apex Compliance logo

Apex Compliance logo

Being recognized as a top startup validates our mission to make regulatory compliance simple, fast, and accessible," said Waldstein, founder of Apex Compliance. "Food and supplement marketers juggle dozens of channels; we give them one dashboard that flags risky claims before regulators, plaintiff attorneys, or platforms do."

New Meta Business Scan - Images, Videos & Text in Seconds

To coincide with its IFT FIRST debut, Apex Compliance is rolling out a first-of-its-kind scan for connected Meta (Facebook & Instagram) business accounts . The new feature audits posts, images, and videos against customized "trigger" phrase libraries. Users receive a color-coded report pinpointing violations and potential safer wording alternatives, and can then update the posts.

The Meta scan joins Apex Compliance's toolset for websites, blogs, PDFs, YouTube channels, Amazon listings, pre-scheduled social posts, and even unpublished draft content, giving brands a comprehensive view of marketing-claim risk in minutes.

"Manual social media and website reviews can take hours and may miss 'forgotten' regulatory landmines," explained Asa Waldstein. "Our computer-vision layer helps find and correct issues in moments."

Momentum Builds

Today's announcement follows a string of accolades: Apex Compliance won the 2024 NutraIngredients-USA Sports & Active Nutrition Summit Start-Up Award and was named a Startup Innovation finalist at Vitafoods Europe 2024 . Earlier this year, the company also announced strategic alliances with Informa Health & Nutrition , SENPA , and the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) to expand access to its platform.

About Apex Compliance®

Apex Compliance is a patent-pending SaaS platform that leverages proprietary algorithms, AI, natural language processing, and computer vision to find and replace high-risk claims across web, social, video, and e-commerce content. Founded by regulatory veteran and Warning Letter Wednesday author Asa Waldstein , the Boulder-based company helps marketing and legal teams eliminate hours of manual review, avoid warning letters, and accelerate time-to-market. Learn more at apexcomplianceprogram.com .

Upcoming Events

IFT First July 13 - 16, 2025 (Chicago) Booth S3470AY

SOHO Expo September 4 - 7, 2025 (Orlando)

AHPA Botanical Congress September 16 - 17, 2025 (Cincinnati, OH)

Supplyside Global October 29 - 30, 2025 (Las Vegas) Booth #3583

Media Contact

sales@apexcomplianceprogram.com

Contact Information

Apex Compliance
Sales
sales@apexcomplianceprogram.com

SOURCE: Apex Compliance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/reg-tech-disruptor-apex-compliance-selected-as-top-startup-at-ift-firs-1044062

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
