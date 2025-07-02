Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, is excited to unveil a Café Latte plant-based protein beverage concept at the upcoming Institute of Food Technologists Annual Meeting and Exposition ("IFT FIRST") in Chicago, IL, from July 13-16 in exhibit booth S4066.

IFT FIRST attendees will have the opportunity to sample the rich, coffee-inspired beverage made with Burcon's proprietary blend of Peazazz®C pea protein and Solatein sunflower protein. The Café Latte contains 10 grams of plant protein in an eight-ounce serving showcasing the clean taste, smooth texture, and superior functionality of Burcon's high-purity protein ingredients-delivering an exceptional sensory experience.

"We're thrilled to highlight our unique plant protein solutions in a Café Latte format," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "Consumer preferences continue to evolve, but coffee remains a beloved and timeless flavor-making it the perfect showcase for Burcon's next-generation proteins."

In addition to the Café Latte, Burcon will exhibit its full portfolio of innovative plant-based proteins, each offering 90%+ protein purity, neutral flavor, and excellent performance for food, beverage, foodservice, nutritional, and nutraceutical applications.

Featured Burcon protein ingredients on display at IFT FIRST include:

Peazazz® C - 90%+ pea protein

- 90%+ pea protein Puratein® C - 90%+ canola protein

- 90%+ canola protein Solatein - 90%+ sunflower protein and a sunflower protein concentrate

- 90%+ sunflower protein and a sunflower protein concentrate HPI95 - 90%+ hempseed protein

- 90%+ hempseed protein FavaPro - 90%+ fava protein

Experience the next generation of plant-based proteins at Burcon booth S4066 at IFT FIRST 2025 in Chicago, July 13-16, and learn more at burcon.ca. For product samples, sales inquiries or to schedule a meeting with the team at IFT FIRST, contact Benoit Keppenne at bkeppenne@burcon.ca.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in high-performance plant-based proteins for the food and beverage industry. Our commercial ingredients offer superior taste, texture, and functionality-ideal for formulators seeking next-generation protein solutions. Backed by over two decades of innovation, Burcon holds an extensive patent portfolio covering novel proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower, and other plant sources. As a key player in the rapidly growing plant-based market, Burcon is committed to sustainability and to creating best-in-class protein solutions that are better for people and the planet. Learn more at www.burcon.ca.

