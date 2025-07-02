LongPoint launches two new partnership platform ETFs - MSTU, COIU

Universal Digital and LongPoint join forces to power innovation in the Crypto ecosystem

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") is proud to announce the launch today of two LFG Double Leveraged Single Stock ETFs (the "LFG ETFs") on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). The LFG ETFs are launched in partnership with Universal Digital Inc. ("Universal Digital") and include LFG Daily (2X) MSTR Long ETF (TSX: MSTU) designed to provide twice the daily performance of MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR) and LFG Daily (2X) COIN Long ETF (TSX: COIU) designed to provide twice the daily performance of Coinbase Global Inc. (Nasdaq: COIN).

The LFG ETFs mark a milestone in the Canadian ETF market, as the first Canadian domiciled, double leveraged ETFs on MicroStrategy Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc. offering amplified digital asset company exposure to investors in Canadian dollars and listed on a domestic stock exchange.

The LFG ETFs, listed below, seek daily investment results that endeavour to correspond, before fees and expenses, to two times (2X) the daily return (on a percentage basis) of the respective reference stock. The LFG ETFs do not hedge their exposure to the U.S. dollar and only trade in Canadian Dollars.

Name Ticker Reference Stock LFG Daily (2X) MSTR Long ETF MSTU MicroStrategy Inc. LFG Daily (2X) COIN Long ETF COIU Coinbase Global Inc.

"LongPoint is excited to launch the LFG ETFs with Universal Digital, and we see these ETFs as the start of a strong partnership based on each company's expertise in their respective fields. Combining LongPoint's ETF know-how with Universal Digital's expertise with blockchain and crypto has resulted in the LFG ETFs that give Canadian investors and alternative to U.S. listed ETPs," said Steve Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "These new ETFs offer active Canadian investors a Canadian-domiciled, TSX-listed solution - trading in Canadian dollars - that enables them to tactically position their portfolios around cryptocurrency momentum, company-specific news, technical signals, and market events."

"We're proud to launch the LFG ETFs in partnership with the LongPoint team whose expertise in leveraged ETFs is unmatched," said Tim Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Universal Digital. "At Universal Digital, our core mission is to give Canadian investors unique access to the digital asset space - part of our broader strategy to deliver efficient investment vehicles that bridge traditional finance with Web3 innovation."

"Our team at LongPoint brings over 70 years of combined ETF experience, including nearly 50 years specifically focused on managing leveraged and inverse products," Hawkins added. "We've simplified the launch of the LFG ETFs as specific tools for knowledgeable, sophisticated Canadian investors who employ high-conviction, short-term trading strategies on individual stocks."

With this launch, LongPoint continues to establish itself as a leader in innovative ETF solutions. The company entered the levered ETF market in December 2024 with its crude oil and natural gas ETFs and followed that this year with the launch of eleven Mega ETFs which are Canada's first triple levered index ETFs and six Savvy ETFs which are Canada's first double leveraged single stock ETFs. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint is a Canadian owned and operated company.

The following LFG ETFs have closed their offering of initial shares and will begin trading on the TSX when the market opens this morning.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. Discover the value of investing with LongPoint!

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. Universal Digital aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

The LFG ETFs are alternative mutual funds, and as such, the LFG ETFs are permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. The LFG ETFs are highly speculative. The LFG ETFs use a significant amount of leverage which magnifies gains and losses. They are intended for use in daily or short-term trading strategies by very knowledgeable, sophisticated investors. If you hold such an ETF for more than one day, your return could vary considerably from the ETF's daily target return. For example, you could lose your entire investment in one day if the stock of the ETF experiences a single-day price decline that is greater than 50%. The negative effect of compounding on returns is more pronounced when combined with leverage and daily rebalancing in volatile markets. In addition, the LFG ETFs are concentrated and non-diversified, meaning they are only exposed to a single common stock. As a result, the LFG ETF's assets are more susceptible to the impact of any specific company event, or single economic, technological, or regulatory event, compared to a diversified portfolio. The LFG ETFs are not suitable for investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their investments.

The LFG ETFs employ significant leverage, may experience amplified losses and should not be expected to return +200% over any period of time other than daily. The returns of the LFG ETFs over periods longer than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the performance of the stock of the LFG ETF for the same period. This effect is more pronounced for the LFG ETFs as the volatility of the target index and/or the period of time increases.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in the LFG ETFs. The ETFs are not guaranteed, their value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The ETF Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about the LFG ETFs. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

