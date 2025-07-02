EQS-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference

BIO-Europe® 2025 Gathers Global Life Sciences Leaders in Vienna



02.07.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE BIO-Europe® 2025 Gathers Global Life Sciences Leaders in Vienna Munich, Germany - July 2, 2025 - The 31st annual edition of BIO-Europe, the premier partnering conference for the global biopharmaceutical industry, will take place in Vienna, Austria, from November 3 - 5, 2025, followed by a digital partnering experience on November 11 - 12. BIO-Europe continues to serve as a cornerstone event for life science dealmaking and brings together key decision-makers to spark innovation, investment, and partnerships. The 2025 edition is expected to welcome 5,700+ participants from 2,900 companies worldwide, including top-level management from the world's top 50 pharma firms. Attendees will engage in over 30,000 one-to-one meetings, advancing therapeutic innovation and dealmaking across the ecosystem. "In times when uncertainty and complexity shape the global landscape, strategic collaboration is more vital than ever," said Claire Macht, European Portfolio Director for EBD Group. "BIO-Europe provides a high-impact platform where partnerships flourish - across borders, disciplines, and development stages. Innovation in life sciences doesn't happen in isolation, it happens when people connect, share ideas, and transform vision into action. Vienna's vibrant ecosystem and scientific excellence make it the ideal setting for shaping the future of healthcare together." Vienna stands out as one of Europe's most dynamic life sciences locations. The Austrian capital accounts for over half of the nation's life sciences activity and employs nearly 50,000 people across 754 organizations, including 646 companies and 19 renowned research and education institutions. The sector generated €22 billion in annual revenues in 2023, underscoring the city's growing influence in the European biotech and pharma industry.[1] "Welcoming BIO-Europe to Vienna is both an honor and a strategic opportunity," said Philipp Hainzl, Managing Director of LISAvienna. "Austria's life sciences community is eager to engage with international peers, investors, and innovators. We look forward to showcasing the regional strength in research, entrepreneurship, and collaborative growth on a global stage. Together with our leading biotech innovators, we will contribute to an unforgettable conference experience. Participants are warmly invited to our Welcome Reception at the magnificent Vienna City Hall." The local host LISAvienna is Vienna's central life sciences cluster platform operated by Austria Wirtschaftsservice (aws) and the Vienna Business Agency on behalf of the Austrian Federal Ministry of Economy, Energy and Tourism and the City of Vienna. Program Highlights Inspired by Vienna's legendary coffeehouse culture and music, BIO-Europe 2025 will offer an engaging program involving expert-led panel discussions, company presentations, including the startup spotlight pitch competition, the Advanced Business Development course, an active exhibition floor, and networking opportunities designed to inspire collaboration across the life science industry. A highlight of the event - the Opening Plenary - with David Loew, CEO of Ipsen, and Jeremy Levin, CEO of Ovid Therapeutics, will explore Europe's evolving role in global healthcare innovation - will it be a symphony or a solo act? BIO-Europe serves the entire biopharma ecosystem, with tailored content for early-stage startups, innovators, academic researchers, as well as large pharma and venture investors. Serendipitous networking, both in-person and online, is a hallmark of the experience. Partnering and Registration Partnering for BIO-Europe opens on September 22, 2025. One-to-one meetings will be powered by partneringONE®, EBD Group's industry-standard platform that enables delegates to search, request, schedule, and conduct meetings efficiently. To enhance access and extend engagement beyond the in-person event, the conference will continue with two days of virtual partnering on November 11-12, allowing participants to connect regardless of time zone or travel constraints. Registration is now open (information is available online ) , with the biggest savings available through the first early bird deadline on July 25, 2025. Additional discounted rates are available until November 2, 2025. For more information, please visit the conference website at: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/ Additional links and information: Follow BIO-Europe 2025 on X @EBDGroup (hashtag: BIOEurope) or on LinkedIn . About EBD Group EBD Group's mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE , that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe, BIO-Europe Spring®, Biotech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com . Media Contacts:

MC Services AG

+49 89 2102280

contact@mc-services.eu EBD Group

Karina Marocco

kmarocco@ebdgroup.com [1] Vienna Life Science Report 2024/2025



02.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

