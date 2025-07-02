BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc as at 31 March 2025 has been made available on the Company's website on the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-frontier-investment-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 1098



2 July 2025



