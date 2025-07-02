Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce high-grade gold results from its recent surface sampling program at its 10,000-acre Phillips Township Property, Rainy River District, NW Ontario.
This sampling program was designed to test certain surface areas where strong anomalies were recently identified in our low-altitude, high-resolution drone magnetic survey. The survey results identified new high-priority targets, confirming that the survey area is dominated by strong linear anomalies throughout the project area, with the strongest occurring in the northeast corner (Young's Bay area), where intense deformation and folding are present.
Richard Rivet said:
"To our surprise, most of the samples recently taken in the northeast corner of our property, called the Young's Bay area, have also revealed our best high-grade gold results to date."
Highlights of the sampling program included:
|GRAB SAMPLE NUMBER
|AREA OF THE PROPERTY
|ASSAY RESULT
|291145
|YOUNG'S BAY
|200.80 g/t Au or 7.08 oz/t gold
|291152
|YOUNG'S BAY
|144.02 g/t Au or 5.00 oz/t gold
|291155
|YOUNG'S BAY
|134.19 g/t Au or 4.73 oz/t gold
|291160
|YOUNG'S BAY
|107.17 g/t Au or 3.78 oz/t gold
|291108
|COMBINED MINE
|107.02 g/t Au or 3.77 oz/t gold
|291159
|YOUNG'S BAY
|100.50 g/t Au or 3.54 oz/t gold
|291166
|YOUNG'S BAY
|83.88 g/t Au or 2.95 oz/t gold
|291105
|COMBINED MINE
|78.25 g/t Au or 2.76 oz/t gold
|291157
|YOUNG'S BAY
|71.28 g/t Au or 2.51 oz/t gold
|291161
|YOUNG'S BAY
|64.26 g/t Au or 2.26 oz/t gold
|291151
|YOUNG'S BAY
|50.22 g/t Au or 1.77 oz/t gold
|291148
|YOUNG'S BAY
|43.60 g/t Au or 1.53 oz/t gold
|291147
|YOUNG'S BAY
|32.36 g/t Au or 1.14 oz/t gold
|291112
|COMBINED MINE
|30.09 g/t Au or 1.06 oz/t gold
Full results can be seen later in this news release
Source of all Survey Data Phillips Project Survey Processing Report: Authored by:
Skyler Mallozzi, M.Sc, P.Geo, Senior Geophysicist, Rosor Exploration, April 24, 2025
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10613/257507_7fc13d7af4a95b5f_001full.jpg
Full sample results and description
|Sample No.
|Sample Description
|GPS Location
Easting
|Representative grab sample area
|Assay
g/ton Au
|291101
|Sugary, smoky to blue qtz. carb. vng. w. diss. Py(1-2%) plus linear wisps chlorite
|15U0426891
|Combined
MP #1
|2.000
|291102
|Sheard. rusty siliceous (QFP?) altered Fe carb.-rich intrusive-w.diss. Py (3-5%)
|15U0426891
|Combined
MP #1
|1.414
|291103
|Sugary Smoky Qtz vng.w. bands chl. Schist; diss. py 1-2% (ser. sch., rusty on contact)
|15U0426891
|Combined
MP #1
|0.054
|291104
|Brecc. Crystalline qtz-carb vng w. blebs/clots chlorite; 2-3 % diss. Py and Fe-Carb.(ankeritic)
|15U0426892
|Combined
MP #1
|0.056
|291105
|Qtz.carb vng w. diss. py; xstalline/blk. Fe carb/lots biot. Clots and linear banding + diss. Py 2-3%
|15U0426892
|Combined
MP #1
|78.250
|291106
|Wht. qtz. vn. with bands /clots blk. chl. schist on contact with mvf- poorly mineralized (<1% Py)
|15U0426892
|Combined
MP #1
|0.047
|291107
|Sugary white qtz. vng; a lot.dk. chl. blebs/clots w. diss. Py 2-3%
|15U0426898
|Combined
MP #2; left side(N)
|0.616
|291108
|Qtz, carb. vng; sugary/xstalline + biot./mica clots/ linear bands w. 2-3 % diss. Py
|15U0426899
|Combined
MP #2: left side
|107.027
|291109
|Brecc. Qtz carb vng w. shrd. chl. contacts; diss. Py 1-3% on contacts; rusty
|15U0426900
|Combined
MP #2; left side
|0.007
|291110
|Rusty qtz, carb vng. in sil. volcs. brecc. lenses/clots/ contacts w. chlorite (maf.Volcs.); 3-5% py
|15U0426904
|Combined
MP #2: Right side(S)
|3.574
|291111
|Massive grey qtz. carb vng. w. diss. Py on slips/along shrd. contacts
|15U0426904
|Combined
MP #2: right side
|2.126
|291112
|Massive grey-wht. qtz. vn. with blebs/wisps/ clots black chlorite-poorly min.(<1%)
|15U0426904
|Combined
MP #3: right side
|30.009
|291113
|Brecc. Qtz. carb vng.; white, massive with bands blk. chlorite +diss. Py (3-5%)
|15U0426904
|Combined
MP #3; Right side
|0.039
|291114
|Rusty, qtz. carb. Vng. with shrd., mafic contacts of chlorite schist + diss. Py in clots/blebs (3-5%)
|15U0426937
|Combined
MP #4: right side
|3.544
|291115
|Xstalline qtz. vn.(massive wht.. to smoky dk, blk. chlorite clots along contacts (py <1%)
|15U0426938
|Combined
MP #4: right side
|0.015
|291116
|White. cryst, qtz. vn. with laminar bands blk. chlorite-gen. poorly min. (<1% Py)
|15U0426939
|Combined
Muck Pile #4:right side
|0.087
|291117
|White qtz. veining, massive with bands/clots chlorite+fine Linear blk, chlorite lenses +bands Py (2-5%)
|15U0426940
|Combined
Muck Pile #4: right side
|1.482
|291118
|Crystalline qtz. carb.vng. w. clots blk. chl. sch.+ diss. Py (<1%)
|15U0426940
|Combined
Muck Pile #4
|0.686
|291119
|Sil. qtz, dior.? (intrusive) w. diss. cubic py + shrd. chl. schist along contacts(1-2 % py)
|15U0426941
|Muck Pile #4
Combined
|0.328
|291120
|Wht. qtz. carb vng. w. chl. slips/clots.; poorly min.(<'1% Py)
|15U0426893
|Combined
Muck Pile #1
|38.901
|291121
|Wht.rusty qtz. vn. w. fine laminar chlor. clots+odd diss. Py (1-2%)
|15U0426828
|T-4 Trench (to south of shaft)
|1.601
|291131
|Rusty shrd. mvf/chl. schist (blk. Chlorite); odd diss. Py (1-2%)w. Fe-Carb. rich contacts
|15U0426892
|Combined
Muck Pile #2
|13.881
|291132
|Brecc. rusty shrd. mvf + milky qtz. vng. + diss. Py (2%)
|15U0426215
|Trojan shaft #1
Muck Pile #1
|0.133
|291133
|White. to milky qtz. vng., brecc./contact w. mvf + diss. Py (2-5%)
|15U0426215
|Trojan shaft #1
Muck Pile #1
|0.058
|291134
|Rusty sheared mvf with black chlorite + diss. Py (2-5%)
|15U0426215
|Trojan shaft #1
Muck Pile #1
|0.136
|291135
|Wht. Qtz. vn. w. clots/wisps blk. chlorite + diss. f.g. Py(2-3%)
|15U0426215
|Trojan shaft #1
Muck Pile #1
|0.047
|291136
|White. rusty Qtz. vng. +clots/bands blk. chlorite+ diss. Py in bands (2-3% Py)
|15U0426215
|Trojan Shaft #2
Muck Pile #2
|0.061
|291137
|White-grey smoky qtz. vn., massive, crystalline, with clots/blebs blk. chlorite+bands cubic Py (3-5%)
|15U0426215
|Trojan shaft #2
Muck Pile #2
|0.017
|291138
|Wht. milky qtz. carb.vns. + Fe ank. + blk. chl. schist + diss. Py (2-3%)
|15U0426215
|Trojan shaft #2
Muck Pile #2
|0.090
|291139
|Brecc, wht.-grey smoky qtz, vn. w. clots/blebs/wisps blk. chlorite/Py ( diss. 1-3%)
|15U0426215
|Trojan shaft #2
Muck Pile #2
|0.090
|291140
|Wht.rusty qtz. vng. with blk. chlorite wisps/clots; Fe-carb rich with diss. Py 2-3%
|15U0426215
|Trojan shaft #2
Muck Pile #2
|0.099
|291141
|Massive wht. qtz. vn. + frags/blebs rusty mvf (biotite schist): diss. py 2-3%
|15U0426237
|Trojan pit #4
Muck Pile #4
|0.423
|291142
|Qtz. vn. w. fine chlorite schist along contacts-diss. Py 2-3%; rusty Fe carb.
|15U0426237
|Trojan pit #4
Muck Pile #4
Qtz. Pit
|5.542
|291143
|Wht. Qtz. vn. w. blk. chl. schist(clots/bands) - mineralized Pyrite banding along contacts (Bld. on ridge)
|15U0426237
|Trojan pit #4
Muck Pile #4
|0.041
|291144
|Sil. volcanics along contacgts with qtz vng./alt./chloritic + bands Py (5-10%)
|15U0426237
|Trojan Pity #4
Muck Pile #4
|0.457
|291145
|Small smoky qtz. vn./sugary in rusty bands blk. chlorite; poorly min.
|15U0428199
|Young's Bay
Muck Pile #1
|200.800
|291146
|Blk. chlorite in sugary white qtz. veining w. odd diss. py (>1%)
|15U0428199
|Young's Bay
Muck Pile #1
at end Tr.#1
|12.296
|291147
|Rusty qtz. carb. vng. (brecc.) w. lots rusty chlor. Clots/bands; < 1% diss. py
|15U0428199
|Youngs Bay
Muck Pile #1
|32.363
|291148
|Sugary Qtz. carb vng. + (cubic Py 2-3%) + chl. clots/slips ankeritic
|15U0428200
|Youngs Bay
Muck Pile #1
|43.606
|291149
|Shrd. blk. biot. Schist; very rusty w. small silvery, sil. banding (2-3% Py)
|15U0428200
|Youngs Bay
Muck Pile #1 -S. end Tr.#1
|10.264
|291150
|Rusty smoky qtz vng. w. clots/slips blk. chl.+ Py rich silicified (2-5% Py)
|15U0428199
|Young's Bay
Muck Pile #1 - South end Tr.#1
|4.918
|291151
|White, rusty, qtz. vn.(crystalline) w. blk. chlorite wisps/slips + diss. Py(1-3%)
|15U0428200
|Young's Bay
Muck Pile #1 - South end Tr.#1
|50.229
|291152
|Qtz. carb. vein w. slips/blebs blk. biot. Schist;(1% Py)
|15U0428200
|Young's Bay
SW. corner Tr.#1
|144.029
|291153
|Brecc. wht. Qtz. vng w. clots blk. Chl.(m.v.f.?) poorly min. brecc/lineated bands
|15U0428200
|Young's Bay
SW corner Tr.#1
|9.182
|291154
|Wt. qtz. vn. w. clots/slips blk. chlorite, rusty (1-2% Py)
|15U0428200
|Young's Bay
SW corner Tr.#1
|11.601
|291155
|Orange, rusty qtz. vng. nd chl schist (mvf), sericitic w. 2-3% diss Py in contact with wall rx.
|15U0428201
|Young's Bay
SW corner Tr.#1
|134.191
|291156
|Smoky grey qtz, vng. brecc. with chl. clots/frags(1-2% diss py); shrd sil. volcs.?
|15U0428209
|Young's Bay
Pit#1 Near Shoreline
|0.159
|291157
|Rusty, orange, Qtz. vn. w. clots blk. chlorite, poorly mineralized
|15U0428209
|Young's Bay
Pit #1 near shoreline
|71.288
|291158
|Sil.shrd. mafic volcs w. qtz. vng.+ clots/slips blk. chlorite w. diss. Py (3-5%)
|15U0428209
|Young's Bay
Pit #1 near shoreline
|13.594
|291159
|Brecc. wht.qtz. vn. with clots/blebnns blk. chlorite, poorly mineralized, crystalline qtz.
|15U0428209
|Young's Bay
Pit #1 near shoreline
|100.585
|291160
|Smoky Qtz. vng. on contact with mvf/chlorite shrd. w. odd diss. py; rusty
|15U0428209
|Young's Bay
Pit#1 near shoreline
|107.171
|291161
|Brecc. qtz. vng. on contact w. blk. chl.wisps/clots + poorly min.
|15U0428209
|Youngs' Bay
Pit#1 near shoreline
|64.262
|291162
|Brecc. white qtz, veining on contact w. m.v.flows; smoky wht. qtz. w. bands chl.schist + odd diss. Py
|15U0428210
|Young's Bay
Pit#1 near shoreline
|25.700
|291163
|Milky rusty qtz vn. w. frags./clots blk. chl. (1-2% Py)
|15U0428210
|Young's Bay
Pit #1 near shoreline
|9.130
|291164
|Smoky rusty wht. qtz. vn. w. diss. Py (3-5%) in m.v. contact/brecc. chl. schist
|15U0428210
|Young's Bay
Pit #1 near shoreline
|11.313
|291165
|Rusty contact w. m.v.f./qtz. vng.; blk.chl. w. diss. Py 1-2% in mafic volcs. (blk. chloritic)
|15U0428209
|Young's Bay
Pit #1 near shoreline
|1.724
|291166
|Rusty powdery qtz, vn./smoky grey w. blk. chloritic bands/clots +odd diss. Py (<1%)
|15U0428209
|Young's Bay
Pit #1 near shoreline
|83.885
|291167
|Rusty Qtz. vn. w. diss. py along contact/in slips (2-3% Py) in blk. chlorite(mvf?)
|15U0428235
|Young's Bay
Pit #3 SE of dock
|0.534
|291168
|Brecc. smoky, rusty qtz. vn.. on edge chl. schist/alt. m.v.f.;brecc with odd diss. Py (1-2%)
|15U0428235
|Young's Bay
Pit #3 SE of dock
|0.414
|291169
|1 ½" qtz. vn. in shrd. chl. schist on contact; diss. py 1-3%; Fe carb. in m.v.f.
|15U0428235
|Young's Bay
Pit #3 SE of dock
|0.698
|291170
|Brecc. Wht. bull qtz. vn. w. blk. chl. frags/wisps.+ diss. Py in smoky rusty qtz. (<1% Py)
|15U0428235
|Young's Bay
Pit #3 SE of dock
|0.005
|291171
|Broken/fract. wht. qtz. vn. +blk. Rusty biot. Schist;
Gen.poorly mineralized
|15U0428236
|Young's Bay
Pit #2 SE of dock
|0.019
|291172
|Brecc. qtz. vng. w. blk. Chlorite wisps/frags + odd diss. Py
|15U0428236
|Young's Bay
Pit#2 SE of Dock
|0.777
|291173
|Hard, wht. qtz. vng. w. off clot/wisp/lineation of blk. chlorite on contact with sil. mvf + diss. py bands (5-20%)
|15U0426237
|Trojan Occ.
Pit #4- vert. qtz.vn.@ 80 E
|0.860
Richard Rivet said:
"We are also waiting for sample results from our newly acquired highly prospective Bully Boy Mine patented mineral claims located directly adjacent to our Phillips Township property, NW, Ontario. Results to be announced when received."
History of the Bully Boy Mine
The historical records of the Bully Boy Mine are limited; however, archival Ontario Ministry of Mines files indicate that gold was first discovered in 1885 and that it was mined intermittently from 1898 to 1906.
In 1900, the mining workforce consisted of nine individuals, including six miners.
In 1904, the Arizona Camp Bay Gold Mining Company assumed ownership of the property. Equipment formerly used by the neighboring Boulder Mining Company-including a hoist, compressors, boilers, and other mining machinery-was transferred to the Bully Boy site, and two shafts were developed on the property, reaching depths of 56 and 165 feet.
In 1905, New accommodations were constructed to house approximately 30 workers. A ten-stamp mill, located two miles from the mine, processed up to 18 tons of ore per day.
By 1906, the main shaft was deepened by 60 feet, and lateral drifting was initiated at the 200-foot level, and a new compressor plant was also installed. By the end of the year, the shaft had reached 216 feet, with two 100-foot drifts extending north and south.
The ore extracted from the mine was estimated to contain gold values between $12 to $2,000 per ton, indicating very high gold grades, considering that gold was priced at $20/ounce in 1906. The last reported info about the property was that a new mill was added to supplement the existing ten-stamp mill, but no additional mining activity or production numbers can be found for the last 119 years.
Qualified Person
The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, P.Geo., Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.
Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures
All sampling completed by Golden Rapture Mining Corporation within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs, which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials and a level of duplicate analysis. Surface grab samples from the 2025 summer program were all sent to AGAT Laboratories. AGAT Laboratories conform to the requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.
About Golden Rapture Mining
Golden Rapture Mining is an exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential assets. Golden Rapture has now been listed on the CSE for over 1 year now and 37,469,390 shares are presently issued.
On behalf of the Board
Richard Rivet,
President & Chief Executive Officer
Email: goldenrapture@outlook.com
Phone: 780-729-5395
For more info, please look at our website at https://goldenrapturemining.com
Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257507
SOURCE: Golden Rapture Mining Corporation