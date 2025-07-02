Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce high-grade gold results from its recent surface sampling program at its 10,000-acre Phillips Township Property, Rainy River District, NW Ontario.

This sampling program was designed to test certain surface areas where strong anomalies were recently identified in our low-altitude, high-resolution drone magnetic survey. The survey results identified new high-priority targets, confirming that the survey area is dominated by strong linear anomalies throughout the project area, with the strongest occurring in the northeast corner (Young's Bay area), where intense deformation and folding are present.

"To our surprise, most of the samples recently taken in the northeast corner of our property, called the Young's Bay area, have also revealed our best high-grade gold results to date."

Highlights of the sampling program included:

GRAB SAMPLE NUMBER AREA OF THE PROPERTY ASSAY RESULT





291145 YOUNG'S BAY 200.80 g/t Au or 7.08 oz/t gold 291152 YOUNG'S BAY 144.02 g/t Au or 5.00 oz/t gold 291155 YOUNG'S BAY 134.19 g/t Au or 4.73 oz/t gold 291160 YOUNG'S BAY 107.17 g/t Au or 3.78 oz/t gold 291108 COMBINED MINE 107.02 g/t Au or 3.77 oz/t gold 291159 YOUNG'S BAY 100.50 g/t Au or 3.54 oz/t gold 291166 YOUNG'S BAY 83.88 g/t Au or 2.95 oz/t gold 291105 COMBINED MINE 78.25 g/t Au or 2.76 oz/t gold 291157 YOUNG'S BAY 71.28 g/t Au or 2.51 oz/t gold 291161 YOUNG'S BAY 64.26 g/t Au or 2.26 oz/t gold 291151 YOUNG'S BAY 50.22 g/t Au or 1.77 oz/t gold 291148 YOUNG'S BAY 43.60 g/t Au or 1.53 oz/t gold 291147 YOUNG'S BAY 32.36 g/t Au or 1.14 oz/t gold 291112 COMBINED MINE 30.09 g/t Au or 1.06 oz/t gold

Full results can be seen later in this news release

Source of all Survey Data Phillips Project Survey Processing Report: Authored by:

Skyler Mallozzi, M.Sc, P.Geo, Senior Geophysicist, Rosor Exploration, April 24, 2025

Full sample results and description

Sample No. Sample Description GPS Location

Easting Representative grab sample area Assay

g/ton Au 291101 Sugary, smoky to blue qtz. carb. vng. w. diss. Py(1-2%) plus linear wisps chlorite 15U0426891 Combined

MP #1 2.000 291102 Sheard. rusty siliceous (QFP?) altered Fe carb.-rich intrusive-w.diss. Py (3-5%) 15U0426891 Combined

MP #1 1.414 291103 Sugary Smoky Qtz vng.w. bands chl. Schist; diss. py 1-2% (ser. sch., rusty on contact) 15U0426891 Combined

MP #1 0.054 291104 Brecc. Crystalline qtz-carb vng w. blebs/clots chlorite; 2-3 % diss. Py and Fe-Carb.(ankeritic) 15U0426892 Combined

MP #1 0.056 291105 Qtz.carb vng w. diss. py; xstalline/blk. Fe carb/lots biot. Clots and linear banding + diss. Py 2-3% 15U0426892 Combined

MP #1 78.250 291106 Wht. qtz. vn. with bands /clots blk. chl. schist on contact with mvf- poorly mineralized (<1% Py) 15U0426892 Combined

MP #1 0.047 291107 Sugary white qtz. vng; a lot.dk. chl. blebs/clots w. diss. Py 2-3% 15U0426898 Combined

MP #2; left side(N) 0.616 291108 Qtz, carb. vng; sugary/xstalline + biot./mica clots/ linear bands w. 2-3 % diss. Py 15U0426899 Combined

MP #2: left side 107.027 291109 Brecc. Qtz carb vng w. shrd. chl. contacts; diss. Py 1-3% on contacts; rusty 15U0426900 Combined

MP #2; left side 0.007 291110 Rusty qtz, carb vng. in sil. volcs. brecc. lenses/clots/ contacts w. chlorite (maf.Volcs.); 3-5% py 15U0426904 Combined

MP #2: Right side(S) 3.574 291111 Massive grey qtz. carb vng. w. diss. Py on slips/along shrd. contacts 15U0426904 Combined

MP #2: right side 2.126 291112 Massive grey-wht. qtz. vn. with blebs/wisps/ clots black chlorite-poorly min.(<1%) 15U0426904 Combined

MP #3: right side 30.009 291113 Brecc. Qtz. carb vng.; white, massive with bands blk. chlorite +diss. Py (3-5%) 15U0426904 Combined

MP #3; Right side 0.039 291114 Rusty, qtz. carb. Vng. with shrd., mafic contacts of chlorite schist + diss. Py in clots/blebs (3-5%) 15U0426937 Combined

MP #4: right side 3.544 291115 Xstalline qtz. vn.(massive wht.. to smoky dk, blk. chlorite clots along contacts (py <1%) 15U0426938 Combined

MP #4: right side 0.015 291116 White. cryst, qtz. vn. with laminar bands blk. chlorite-gen. poorly min. (<1% Py) 15U0426939 Combined

Muck Pile #4:right side 0.087 291117 White qtz. veining, massive with bands/clots chlorite+fine Linear blk, chlorite lenses +bands Py (2-5%) 15U0426940 Combined

Muck Pile #4: right side 1.482 291118 Crystalline qtz. carb.vng. w. clots blk. chl. sch.+ diss. Py (<1%) 15U0426940 Combined

Muck Pile #4 0.686 291119 Sil. qtz, dior.? (intrusive) w. diss. cubic py + shrd. chl. schist along contacts(1-2 % py) 15U0426941 Muck Pile #4

Combined 0.328 291120 Wht. qtz. carb vng. w. chl. slips/clots.; poorly min.(<'1% Py) 15U0426893 Combined

Muck Pile #1 38.901 291121 Wht.rusty qtz. vn. w. fine laminar chlor. clots+odd diss. Py (1-2%) 15U0426828 T-4 Trench (to south of shaft) 1.601 291131 Rusty shrd. mvf/chl. schist (blk. Chlorite); odd diss. Py (1-2%)w. Fe-Carb. rich contacts 15U0426892 Combined

Muck Pile #2 13.881 291132 Brecc. rusty shrd. mvf + milky qtz. vng. + diss. Py (2%) 15U0426215 Trojan shaft #1

Muck Pile #1 0.133 291133 White. to milky qtz. vng., brecc./contact w. mvf + diss. Py (2-5%) 15U0426215 Trojan shaft #1

Muck Pile #1 0.058 291134 Rusty sheared mvf with black chlorite + diss. Py (2-5%) 15U0426215 Trojan shaft #1

Muck Pile #1 0.136 291135 Wht. Qtz. vn. w. clots/wisps blk. chlorite + diss. f.g. Py(2-3%) 15U0426215 Trojan shaft #1

Muck Pile #1 0.047 291136 White. rusty Qtz. vng. +clots/bands blk. chlorite+ diss. Py in bands (2-3% Py) 15U0426215 Trojan Shaft #2

Muck Pile #2 0.061 291137 White-grey smoky qtz. vn., massive, crystalline, with clots/blebs blk. chlorite+bands cubic Py (3-5%) 15U0426215 Trojan shaft #2

Muck Pile #2 0.017 291138 Wht. milky qtz. carb.vns. + Fe ank. + blk. chl. schist + diss. Py (2-3%) 15U0426215 Trojan shaft #2

Muck Pile #2 0.090 291139 Brecc, wht.-grey smoky qtz, vn. w. clots/blebs/wisps blk. chlorite/Py ( diss. 1-3%) 15U0426215 Trojan shaft #2

Muck Pile #2 0.090 291140 Wht.rusty qtz. vng. with blk. chlorite wisps/clots; Fe-carb rich with diss. Py 2-3% 15U0426215 Trojan shaft #2

Muck Pile #2 0.099 291141 Massive wht. qtz. vn. + frags/blebs rusty mvf (biotite schist): diss. py 2-3% 15U0426237 Trojan pit #4

Muck Pile #4 0.423 291142 Qtz. vn. w. fine chlorite schist along contacts-diss. Py 2-3%; rusty Fe carb. 15U0426237 Trojan pit #4

Muck Pile #4

Qtz. Pit 5.542 291143 Wht. Qtz. vn. w. blk. chl. schist(clots/bands) - mineralized Pyrite banding along contacts (Bld. on ridge) 15U0426237 Trojan pit #4

Muck Pile #4 0.041 291144 Sil. volcanics along contacgts with qtz vng./alt./chloritic + bands Py (5-10%) 15U0426237 Trojan Pity #4

Muck Pile #4 0.457 291145 Small smoky qtz. vn./sugary in rusty bands blk. chlorite; poorly min. 15U0428199 Young's Bay

Muck Pile #1 200.800 291146 Blk. chlorite in sugary white qtz. veining w. odd diss. py (>1%) 15U0428199 Young's Bay

Muck Pile #1

at end Tr.#1 12.296 291147 Rusty qtz. carb. vng. (brecc.) w. lots rusty chlor. Clots/bands; < 1% diss. py 15U0428199 Youngs Bay

Muck Pile #1 32.363 291148 Sugary Qtz. carb vng. + (cubic Py 2-3%) + chl. clots/slips ankeritic 15U0428200 Youngs Bay

Muck Pile #1 43.606 291149 Shrd. blk. biot. Schist; very rusty w. small silvery, sil. banding (2-3% Py) 15U0428200 Youngs Bay

Muck Pile #1 -S. end Tr.#1 10.264 291150 Rusty smoky qtz vng. w. clots/slips blk. chl.+ Py rich silicified (2-5% Py) 15U0428199 Young's Bay

Muck Pile #1 - South end Tr.#1 4.918 291151 White, rusty, qtz. vn.(crystalline) w. blk. chlorite wisps/slips + diss. Py(1-3%) 15U0428200 Young's Bay

Muck Pile #1 - South end Tr.#1 50.229 291152 Qtz. carb. vein w. slips/blebs blk. biot. Schist;(1% Py) 15U0428200 Young's Bay

SW. corner Tr.#1 144.029 291153 Brecc. wht. Qtz. vng w. clots blk. Chl.(m.v.f.?) poorly min. brecc/lineated bands 15U0428200 Young's Bay

SW corner Tr.#1 9.182 291154 Wt. qtz. vn. w. clots/slips blk. chlorite, rusty (1-2% Py) 15U0428200 Young's Bay

SW corner Tr.#1 11.601 291155 Orange, rusty qtz. vng. nd chl schist (mvf), sericitic w. 2-3% diss Py in contact with wall rx. 15U0428201 Young's Bay

SW corner Tr.#1 134.191 291156 Smoky grey qtz, vng. brecc. with chl. clots/frags(1-2% diss py); shrd sil. volcs.? 15U0428209 Young's Bay

Pit#1 Near Shoreline 0.159 291157 Rusty, orange, Qtz. vn. w. clots blk. chlorite, poorly mineralized 15U0428209 Young's Bay

Pit #1 near shoreline 71.288 291158 Sil.shrd. mafic volcs w. qtz. vng.+ clots/slips blk. chlorite w. diss. Py (3-5%) 15U0428209 Young's Bay

Pit #1 near shoreline 13.594 291159 Brecc. wht.qtz. vn. with clots/blebnns blk. chlorite, poorly mineralized, crystalline qtz. 15U0428209 Young's Bay

Pit #1 near shoreline 100.585 291160 Smoky Qtz. vng. on contact with mvf/chlorite shrd. w. odd diss. py; rusty 15U0428209 Young's Bay

Pit#1 near shoreline 107.171 291161 Brecc. qtz. vng. on contact w. blk. chl.wisps/clots + poorly min. 15U0428209 Youngs' Bay

Pit#1 near shoreline 64.262 291162 Brecc. white qtz, veining on contact w. m.v.flows; smoky wht. qtz. w. bands chl.schist + odd diss. Py 15U0428210 Young's Bay

Pit#1 near shoreline 25.700 291163 Milky rusty qtz vn. w. frags./clots blk. chl. (1-2% Py) 15U0428210 Young's Bay

Pit #1 near shoreline 9.130 291164 Smoky rusty wht. qtz. vn. w. diss. Py (3-5%) in m.v. contact/brecc. chl. schist 15U0428210 Young's Bay

Pit #1 near shoreline 11.313 291165 Rusty contact w. m.v.f./qtz. vng.; blk.chl. w. diss. Py 1-2% in mafic volcs. (blk. chloritic) 15U0428209 Young's Bay

Pit #1 near shoreline 1.724 291166 Rusty powdery qtz, vn./smoky grey w. blk. chloritic bands/clots +odd diss. Py (<1%) 15U0428209 Young's Bay

Pit #1 near shoreline 83.885 291167 Rusty Qtz. vn. w. diss. py along contact/in slips (2-3% Py) in blk. chlorite(mvf?) 15U0428235 Young's Bay

Pit #3 SE of dock 0.534 291168 Brecc. smoky, rusty qtz. vn.. on edge chl. schist/alt. m.v.f.;brecc with odd diss. Py (1-2%) 15U0428235 Young's Bay

Pit #3 SE of dock 0.414 291169 1 ½" qtz. vn. in shrd. chl. schist on contact; diss. py 1-3%; Fe carb. in m.v.f. 15U0428235 Young's Bay

Pit #3 SE of dock 0.698 291170 Brecc. Wht. bull qtz. vn. w. blk. chl. frags/wisps.+ diss. Py in smoky rusty qtz. (<1% Py) 15U0428235 Young's Bay

Pit #3 SE of dock 0.005 291171 Broken/fract. wht. qtz. vn. +blk. Rusty biot. Schist;

Gen.poorly mineralized 15U0428236 Young's Bay

Pit #2 SE of dock 0.019 291172 Brecc. qtz. vng. w. blk. Chlorite wisps/frags + odd diss. Py 15U0428236 Young's Bay

Pit#2 SE of Dock 0.777 291173 Hard, wht. qtz. vng. w. off clot/wisp/lineation of blk. chlorite on contact with sil. mvf + diss. py bands (5-20%) 15U0426237 Trojan Occ.

Pit #4- vert. qtz.vn.@ 80 E 0.860

"We are also waiting for sample results from our newly acquired highly prospective Bully Boy Mine patented mineral claims located directly adjacent to our Phillips Township property, NW, Ontario. Results to be announced when received."

History of the Bully Boy Mine

The historical records of the Bully Boy Mine are limited; however, archival Ontario Ministry of Mines files indicate that gold was first discovered in 1885 and that it was mined intermittently from 1898 to 1906.

In 1900, the mining workforce consisted of nine individuals, including six miners.

In 1904, the Arizona Camp Bay Gold Mining Company assumed ownership of the property. Equipment formerly used by the neighboring Boulder Mining Company-including a hoist, compressors, boilers, and other mining machinery-was transferred to the Bully Boy site, and two shafts were developed on the property, reaching depths of 56 and 165 feet.

In 1905, New accommodations were constructed to house approximately 30 workers. A ten-stamp mill, located two miles from the mine, processed up to 18 tons of ore per day .

By 1906, the main shaft was deepened by 60 feet, and lateral drifting was initiated at the 200-foot level, and a new compressor plant was also installed. By the end of the year, the shaft had reached 216 feet, with two 100-foot drifts extending north and south.

The ore extracted from the mine was estimated to contain gold values between $12 to $2,000 per ton, indicating very high gold grades, considering that gold was priced at $20/ounce in 1906. The last reported info about the property was that a new mill was added to supplement the existing ten-stamp mill, but no additional mining activity or production numbers can be found for the last 119 years.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, P.Geo., Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by Golden Rapture Mining Corporation within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs, which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials and a level of duplicate analysis. Surface grab samples from the 2025 summer program were all sent to AGAT Laboratories. AGAT Laboratories conform to the requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

About Golden Rapture Mining

Golden Rapture Mining is an exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential assets. Golden Rapture has now been listed on the CSE for over 1 year now and 37,469,390 shares are presently issued.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

