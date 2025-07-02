Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTCQB: CYFRF) (formerly, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc, "Sol Strategies" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem, today issued a comprehensive corporate update for the month of June.

June marked a milestone month in SOL Strategies' evolution as an institutional gateway to the Solana ecosystem, with the successful filing of our Form 40-F bringing us one step closer to cross-listing on Nasdaq and expanding our presence in U.S. capital markets The month also saw record highs for delegated Solana stake and continued advancements our core technology offerings.

Treasury and Validator Operations Update (As of June 30, 2025):

SOL Holdings: 392,667 SOL (~CAD $82.6mm), majority actively staked

jitoSOL Staked Holdings: 26,440 (valued at ~32,060 SOL, ~6.7mm CAD)

Combined SOL Holdings of approximately $89.3mm CAD

SOL Assets Under Delegation: 3,745,116 SOL (up from 3,581,656 at May 31, 2025). An approximate 4.5% increase month over month.

Unique Wallets Served: 5,520 up from 5,441 wallets at May 31, 2025

Validator uptime: 100% (Laine)

Peak APY delivered: 7.88% (Orangefin); Network average: 7.45%

CAD exchange value estimate of $210.32 per SOL

*SOL to CAD conversion based on the exchange rate published on Kraken (https://pro.kraken.com/app/trade/sol-cad) as of 12:00 a.m. UTC on June 30, 2025.

June 2025 Corporate Highlights:

Form 40-F Filed with SEC: On June 19, 2025, SOL Strategies announced it has filed a Form 40-F Registration Statement with the SEC as part of its application to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "STKE", while maintaining its CSE listing under "HODL". The Nasdaq listing remains subject to Nasdaq approval and standard regulatory conditions.

Annual Shareholder Meeting: On June 19, 2025, shareholders approved a share price consolidation, a necessary step towards meeting Nasdaq's minimum listing requirements and advancing the Company's U.S. capital markets strategy.

Strategic Ecosystem Reserve Established: SOL Strategies established its Strategic Ecosystem Reserve (SER) with an initial acquisition of 52,181.564 JTO tokens (approximate $154,000 CAD), representing the Company's ongoing support for the Solana ecosystem and focus on backing teams that have a proven track record in advancing Solana's core infrastructure. Funded from a part of our validator revenue the SER will gradually expand to include other key projects we believe are instrumental in Solana's success while we retain our core focus on building and growing our treasury and validator operations.

Technology and Product Development

In June, development of the Orangefin mobile staking application progressed steadily, highlighted by a new partnership with MoonPay to streamline the fiat-to-SOL onramp experience, an integration with Ledger hardware devices, and new language integrations expanding global accessibility.

Leah Wald, CEO of SOL Strategies, stated:

"Filing our 40-F with the SEC represents more than just a regulatory milestone-it's a foundational step in our mission to bridge traditional finance with Solana's proven infrastructure. While June's focus remained on completing this critical filing, we maintained momentum across our operations, enhancing Orangefin's global accessibility. These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to supporting the foundational infrastructure that drives Solana's growth."

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTCQB: CYFRF) is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

