The Shyft Group, Inc.: The Shyft Group Delisted and Aebi Schmidt Group Commences Regular-Way Trading

Shyft Group delisted from Nasdaq

Aebi Schmidt Group expected to commence regular-way trading of common stock on Nasdaq on July 2, 2025

FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service markets, announced, on July 1, 2025, the successful completion of the previously announced merger (the "Transaction") of an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Aebi Schmidt Holding AG ("Aebi Schmidt"), a global provider of mission-critical infrastructure, environmental, and agricultural solutions, with and into Shyft, on July 1, 2025.

REGULAR-WAY TRADING OF AEBI SCHMIDT GROUP

With the completion of the merger, shares of Aebi Schmidt Group traded on the NASDAQ on a "when-issued" basis under the ticker symbol "AEBIV" on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, and are expected to begin trading on a "regular-way" basis under the ticker symbol "AEBI" on Wednesday July 2, 2025.

DELISTING OF SHYFT COMMON STOCK

In connection with the merger, Shyft's common stock has been delisted from the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Shyft has requested that NASDAQ file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to formally remove its common stock from listing and registration under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Following the effectiveness of the Form 25, Shyft intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC to suspend its reporting obligations under Sections 13 and 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

About The Shyft Group

Shyft is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. Shyft is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, and Independent Truck Upfitters. Shyft and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. Shyft employs approximately 2,900 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. Shyft reported sales of $786 million in 2024. As of July 1, 2025, the Shyft Group has merged with Aebi Schmidt and is now part of the Aebi Schmidt Group. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

About Aebi Schmidt Group

Aebi Schmidt Group is the global leader in intelligent solutions for customers who care for clean and safe infrastructure and cultivate challenging grounds. The unique variety of its range of products comprises its own vehicles as well as innovative attachable and demountable devices for individual vehicle equipment. The products combined with a support and service programme perfectly tailored to sophisticated customer needs offer the appropriate solution to nearly any challenge. The globally active Group with headquarters in Switzerland has generated net sales of over 1 billion EUR in 2024 and employs around 3,000 people in 16 sales organisations and over a dozen production facilities worldwide. The company is represented in a further 90 countries through established dealer partnerships. The portfolio consists of the product brands Aebi, Schmidt, Nido, Arctic, Monroe, Towmaster, Swenson, Meyer, MB and ELP - all well-established on the market, some of which have been represented for more than 100 years.

