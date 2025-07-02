Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.: Riley Permian Announces Closing of New Mexico Acquisition

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian") completed on July 1, 2025 its previously announced acquisition of Silverback Exploration II, LLC, which owns oil and gas assets located in Eddy County, New Mexico.

