Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
PR Newswire
02.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + House votes on Trump's megabill

NEW YORK, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 6th

  • Senate narrowly approves President Trump's tax and spending bill
  • Investors monitor latest trade developments with the President's 90-day postponement of his steepest tariffs set to expire
  • Investors brace for private payrolls data ahead of the Opening Bell

Opening Bell
Pan-Mass Challenge at NYSE ahead of 46th edition of event set to take place August 2-3

Closing Bell
State of Alaska, Prospr Aligned & Vident Asset Management, celebrates the launch of The Frontier Economic Fund (NYSE: AKAF)

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723678/NYSE_Market_Update_July_2.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--house-votes-on-trumps-megabill-302496808.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
