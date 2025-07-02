New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + House votes on Trump's megabill

NEW YORK, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 6th

Senate narrowly approves President Trump's tax and spending bill

Investors monitor latest trade developments with the President's 90-day postponement of his steepest tariffs set to expire

Investors brace for private payrolls data ahead of the Opening Bell

Opening Bell

Pan-Mass Challenge at NYSE ahead of 46th edition of event set to take place August 2-3

Closing Bell

State of Alaska, Prospr Aligned & Vident Asset Management, celebrates the launch of The Frontier Economic Fund (NYSE: AKAF)

