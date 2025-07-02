K18 STRENGTHENS COMMITMENT TO UK PRO COMMUNITY WITH ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION PARTNERS.

LONDON, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- K18 Hair, the biotech-powered haircare brand revolutionising salon repair, is proud to announce an enhanced commitment to its UK professional community through a new exclusive distribution partnership. Starting July 1, 2025, K18 will be available exclusively via Capital Hair and Beauty and Sweet Squared-two trusted names in the professional hair industry known for their exceptional service, education, and customer care.

This strategic move underscores K18's dedication to elevating the pro experience in the UK, ensuring stylists and salon partners have access to best-in-class education, tailored support, and seamless access to the brand's full range of professional innovations.

Sweet Squared joins as a new distributor for K18, serving professional salons across England and Wales.

Capital Hair & Beauty, a longstanding K18 partner, will continue its role as a wholesale distributor for England, Wales, and now Scotland. Scotland will continue to also be serviced by K18 Distributor Warehouse5.

We're proud to join hands with Sweet squared and Capital Hair & Beauty and as our exclusive salon partners in the UK," said Suveen Sahib, CEO and Co-Founder of K18. "Both distributor partners embody the values we hold dear- community, creativity, and a deep commitment to education. This partnership opens up exciting new possibilities to empower our stylist community nationally across UK and elevate the future of haircare together"

Where to Shop + Contact:

Capital Hair and Beauty

Shop online or visit one of their nationwide stores.

capitalhairandbeauty.co.uk/stores | 0330 094 0450

Sweet Squared

Order online or connect with a sales representative.

www.sweetsquared.com | 0333 000 7000

For existing salon partners and stylists who have purchased through other channels, K18 encourages future orders and education engagement to go through the new distributors to ensure the best possible service and access to pro-exclusive offerings.

As K18 enters this next chapter, the brand's mission remains the same: to empower stylists with breakthrough biotech and ongoing support-so they can do what they do best, even better.

For press inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Hannah Ivory, han@elevenmeadow.com

For more information, visit K18Hair.co.uk or follow @K18Hair_UK on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT K18

K18 is a cutting-edge, biology-driven haircare brand co-founded by Suveen Sahib that is transforming the haircare industry with advanced biotechnology. At the heart of K18's innovation is the patented K18PEPTIDE, a high-performance ingredient that reverses hair damage in just four minutes. This revolutionary peptide, developed using computational biology, mimics the molecular structure of human hair to reconnect broken bonds and repair damage from the inside out.

K18's standout products, including the Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask, and Molecular Repair Hair Oil all harness the power of K18PEPTIDE to deliver unparalleled hair repair. The brand's latest innovation, Astrolift, designed to deliver both instant volume and long-term repair for hair. This spray is formulated with the signature K18PEPTIDE and a hair fiber volumizing blend to address volume loss from both inner damage and external factors.

The brand has revamped what was once known as "repair" with the re-introduction of its K18REPAIR Service, a 2-step professional-grade damage repair service that protects, strengthens, and preserves hair health through even extreme salon services - offered at select salons that can be found through the brands website.

Since its launch during the pandemic, K18 has skyrocketed to viral fame, earning over 20 billion TikTok views and 30+ prestigious awards, including WWD Product of the Year and Fast Company's Most Innovative. K18 now reaches customers in over 90 countries, with a growing global community of users and professionals alike. In 2024, K18 was acquired by Unilever, accelerating its mission to deliver cutting-edge, sustainable, and science-backed haircare solutions.

As a leader in synthetic biology within the beauty industry, K18 continues to innovate, creating more reliable, sustainable, and effective ingredients that redefine the future of haircare.

For more information, visit K18Hair.co.uk or follow @K18Hair_UK on Instagram and TikTok.

For press inquiries, please email han@elevenmeadow.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/k18-strengthens-commitment-to-uk-pro-community-with-announcement-of-new-exclusive-distribution-partners-302496826.html