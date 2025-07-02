Boeing Delivers Next-Generation O3b mPOWER Satellites to SES

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] has successfully delivered the 9th and 10th O3b mPOWER satellites to content and network provider SES, advancing the company's effort to provide global connectivity from space. The satellites, which feature Boeing's fully software-defined payload technology to actively allot power to meet user needs, are en route to Kennedy Space Center, Fla. for a planned launch this summer.

"The O3b mPOWER spacecraft are the most capable and flexible commercial satellites to ever operate in space," said Michelle Parker, vice president, Boeing Space Mission Systems. "Many of us have tried to connect from an airplane or cruise ship and found the connection unreliable. Our software-defined payload technology allows SES to deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity, adapting in real-time to user demand. It's a game changer, and the first eight satellites are showing users just how incredible this technology is."

The O3b mPOWER system, SES's second-generation constellation operating in medium Earth orbit (MEO, approximately 8,000 km from Earths' surface), is designed to transform industries with terabit-level capacity, low latency, and unmatched service availability. These two spacecraft will join the first eight satellites already on orbit, further enhancing SES's ability to deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity to its users.

Boeing teams are working closely with SES to prepare the 9th and 10th satellites for launch this summer, while Boeing team members continue production on an additional three O3b mPOWER satellites to support SES's launch plans.

"We're very pleased to see just how well our first-of-its-kind technology is performing in space, as we continue to iterate and evolve it for other customers and missions," said Parker.

The underlying payload technology flying aboard O3b mPOWER is also being hardened for military use aboard the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS)-11 and WGS-12 satellites Boeing is building for the United States Space Force. Boeing's proven software-defined technology allows for more secure and reliable connectivity, even in a contested environment.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Contact



Zeyad Maasarani

Boeing Communications

+1-562-400-5533

[email protected]

Boeing Media Relations

[email protected]

Suzanne Ong

SES External Communications

+352 710 725 500

[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing