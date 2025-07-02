Erdene Resource Development Corporation: Erdene Commences Trading on the OTCQB

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corporation (TSX:ERD | MSE:ERDN | OTCQB:ERDCF) ("Erdene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce effective immediately, the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States ("U.S.") under the symbol "ERDCF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "ERD".

Peter Akerley, Erdene's President and CEO, comments, "With Erdene expecting to achieve first gold production at its Bayan Khundii mine shortly, our listing on the OTCQB will amplify our marketing efforts and support our strategy of introducing the Company to a broader audience of potential investors. The OTCQB is an efficient way for Erdene to gain access to the largest pool of equity capital in the world, while offering potential investors in the U.S. enhanced trading liquidity."

In addition to being upgraded to the OTCQB, the Company is eligible with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for its common shares. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a US company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility permits shares of Erdene to be distributed, settled and served through DTC's automated processes, leveraging the efficiencies created through the electronic clearing and settlement of securities for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the US.

Information relating to Erdene as well as real-rime price quotes will be available on www.otcmarkets.com. The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company focused on bringing the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine into production in late 2025 and on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company has interests in three mining licenses and an exploration license in Southwest Mongolia, where exploration success has led to the discovery and definition of the Khundii Gold District. Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto and the Mongolian stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Erdene contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact, including statements relating to the Consolidation. Although Erdene believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Erdene cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Erdene currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the ability to obtain required third party approvals, market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

NO REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS RELEASE

Erdene Contact Information

Peter C. Akerley, President and CEO, or

Robert Jenkins, CFO