Kolter Homes: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Celebrates New Home Community in Panama City Beach

Kolter Homes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / The Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of Salt Grass at Ward Creek, a new home community by Florida home builder Kolter Homes. The event welcomed Chamber members and area professionals to celebrate the ceremonial launch of this thoughtfully designed neighborhood, located in one of the most sought-after areas with homes for sale in Panama City Beach.

Salt Grass at Ward Creek

Ribbon Cutting Event

Salt Grass at Ward Creek is a newly developed residential community in Panama City Beach, offering an ideal mix of coastal homes in Florida, modern features, and proximity to the area's white-sand beaches, 30A, and a wide variety of shopping and dining destinations. With its prime location and flexible home options, the community is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for new homes in Panama City Beach.

The ribbon-cutting event introduced Salt Grass at Ward Creek to local business leaders, highlighting plans for an active lifestyle community with a future resort-style pool, lighted pickleball courts, and sidewalk-lined streets for walkability and outdoor enjoyment.

Developed by Kolter Homes, Salt Grass at Ward Creek features four unique new construction home floorplans designed with flexibility in mind. Each plan offers a wide range of personalization options and over 25 Kolter Structural Options (KSO) per plan, allowing buyers to tailor their homes to their unique needs. For those looking to move sooner, a selection of move-in ready homes is also available.

"We're excited to celebrate Salt Grass at Ward Creek and appreciate the warm welcome from the Panama City Beach Chamber," said Thomas Hudson, Community Director for Kolter Homes. "This community captures the essence of Florida living with quality homes, thoughtful amenities, and a prime coastal location."

Salt Grass at Ward Creek offers homebuyers a blend of modern living and relaxed coastal charm, just minutes from top-rated beaches and recreation. As a leading home builder in Florida, Kolter Homes continues to deliver high-quality communities designed to meet the lifestyle and location needs of today's buyers.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Contact Information

John Manrique

SVP Marketing

jmanrique@kolter.com

561-515-4450





SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/ribbon-cutting-ceremony-celebrates-new-home-community-in-panama-city-beach-1044359