Wonderful Raises $34 Million Seed Round to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption in Non-English Speaking Markets

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Today, Wonderful announces a $34?million seed round led by Index Ventures, with Bessemer Venture Partners and Vine Ventures participating, to accelerate deployment of its AI agents' platform in non-English-speaking markets across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Founded in 2025 in Israel, Wonderful is already powering hundreds of thousands of customer interactions for market-leading enterprises.

Contact centers are broken. In Spain, 75% of telco customers rate their contact center experience as "very poor" or "unacceptable." In Italy, up to half of bank customers hang up if kept on hold for more than five minutes. In Greece, 50% of callers abandon the line within two minutes. Wonderful's AI platform makes every interaction seamless: zero wait time, 24/7 availability, and expert-level support in any language, across voice, chat, and email. Wonderful is making this a reality today, in markets where it would otherwise take years to overcome the complexities of localization and implementation.

"We looked at the current state of AI and found it unbearable that most of the world will have to wait years for something that can be delivered today," said Bar Winkler, Wonderful's Co-Founder & CEO. "Our strategy is simple: rapidly partner with the top enterprises in each market and build the talent density needed to obsess over delivering an amazing experience for their customers."

While big tech is busy perfecting English and Mandarin, Wonderful is focused on the rest of the world - delivering unmatched fluency and cultural awareness in a $200 billion opportunity where US-focused solutions fall short. Wonderful has developed expertise in agent building for the enterprise. By connecting to an organization's internal systems and workflows and deeply understanding its customer-facing processes, enterprises no longer have to choose between cutting-edge capabilities and full localization; they get both.

"Our 2,000 customer service agents handle millions of interactions each month," said Nir David, CEO of Bezeq, Israel's largest ISP and telco. "We evaluated over a dozen AI solutions, and Wonderful was the only one that met our bar. I was amazed to see their AI agent interact in natural voice to solve our most complex flows, involving many steps across multiple internal systems."

Wonderful aims to win over markets that are highly distributed, versatile, and tough to crack with AI. Delivering top-quality AI agents that understand every local nuance and run flawlessly at scale under strict SLAs poses a significant engineering and go-to-market challenge. Wonderful is expanding its team of top talent across all functions to meet that challenge head-on.

"Wonderful is genuinely transformational - not just in how it helps companies around the world dramatically cut costs, but also in how it improves the experience for their customers. For large corporations, the savings can run into hundreds of millions of dollars," said Hannah Seal, Partner at Index Ventures. "Bar, Roey, and their team bring a rare combination of obsession, passion, and relentless execution. It puts them in an exceptionally strong position to solve one of the toughest challenges out there: making AI work seamlessly in local languages and contexts, wherever their customers are."

About Wonderful

Wonderful builds AI customer-facing agents for enterprises in underserved markets. Wonderful's agents are deeply localized and deliver instant, expert customer support across chat, voice, and email. Wonderful was founded in 2025 by Bar Winkler (CEO) and Roey Lalazar (CTO), drawing on deep experience in enterprise software and applied AI. Winkler previously built Approve.com, acquired by Tipalti, while Lalazar created Kaps, an AI-powered localization platform. Wonderful is backed by Index Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Vine Ventures. For more information, visit www.wonderful.ai .

