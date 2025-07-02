Sensifai Health: Landmark Study in the Lancet Digital Health: Sensifai's AI Predicts Acute Systemic Inflammation With 90% Sensitivity

Breakthrough bioconvergence platform detects inflammatory events prior to symptoms, partnering with Altesa Biosciences to transform care

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / A peer-reviewed study published today in The Lancet Digital Health validates Sensifai's AI platform as the world's first wearable-powered system to predict acute inflammation with 90% sensitivity. The technology, which analyzes passive biometric data from off-the-shelf wearables, could prevent many hospitalizations in high-risk patients, such as people experiencing COPD (US COPD costs: $50B annually). Led by Drs. Amir Hadid, Dennis Jensen, and Emily McDonald, the study was conducted at McGill University and the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Center.

Dr. Alan Forster, Director of Innovation, Quality, and Performance at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) and the Research Institute of the MUHC (RI-MUHC):

"An often promoted but rarely realized goal is to deliver the right medication to the right patient at the right time. Sensifai's early detection technology is a promising solution to address this gap. As exemplified by Sensifai, the MUHC is creating conditions, for care providers and companies, to develop AI-based tools to improve the lives of our patients, in Quebec and beyond."

Dr. Amir Hadid, CEO of Sensifai:

"This isn't just about early detection. It's about our ability to widen the therapeutic window and deliver potentially life-saving intervention days before the onset of symptoms. Our study results suggest that merging immunology, physiology, wearables, and AI allows us to usher in a new era of preemptive health."

Dr. Brett Giroir, CEO of Altesa BioSciences and former US Assistant Secretary for Health and former Acting FDA Commissioner:

"These findings lay the foundation for a new paradigm of prevention and treatment that moves us upstream to intervene before health crises occur. Sensifai's objectives align perfectly with our mission to deliver transformative respiratory therapeutics at a time when they can be most effective."

Key Study Insights:

Novel, personalized inflammation score was developed

AI algorithm demonstrating 90% sensitivity in predicting inflammatory events, outperforming symptom-based detection.

2B+ data points from off-the-shelf wearables, no needles, no extra hardware.

A noninvasive approach leveraging wearables to enable rapid, objective early warning of viral respiratory infections.

Helps improve surveillance, reduce transmission, and guide timely interventions, even prior to symptoms emerging.

For high-risk patients, such as people with COPD, this technology could help prevent exacerbations, decrease hospitalizations, and save lives.

Funding Note: Sensifai recently secured seed funding led by Glen Ventures with major participation by Eurêka investment fund.

About Sensifai Health Inc.

Sensifai Health is a Canadian-Israeli Preemptive Health startup at the forefront of bioconvergence. Its AI-powered platform continuously analyzes data from wearable biometric sensors to deliver early alerts of systemic inflammation before symptoms appear. By identifying silent immune signals in vulnerable individuals, Sensifai enables timely intervention that helps prevent critical health events, reduce hospitalizations, and improve long-term outcomes.

About Altesa BioSciences, Inc.

Altesa BioSciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new treatments for age-old threats to human health: high-consequence viral infections. These infections are particularly severe in vulnerable people, including those with chronic health conditions, like lung diseases, as well as the elderly and many people in underserved communities.

About Glen Ventures

Glen Ventures is a health tech-focused early-stage venture capital firm that partners with world-class entrepreneurs to bring transformative healthcare innovations to market. Combining medical insight with operational know-how, Glen Ventures takes an active role in shaping the success of startups at the intersection of science, technology, and care delivery.

About Eurêka investment fund

Eurêka is a Quebec-based investment fund dedicated to catalyzing the growth of innovative companies emerging from Quebec public research. The fund plays a strategic role in bridging the gap between discovery and commercialization to maximize economic and societal returns. The Fund is managed and administered by Investissement Québec, with funding provided by the Québec government through the Fonds du développement économique du Québec.

Download Study: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landig/article/PIIS2589-7500(25)00068-8/fulltext

Website: www.sensifai.health

SOURCE: Sensifai Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/landmark-study-in-the-lancet-digital-health-sensifais-ai-predicts-acu-1044778