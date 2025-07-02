Backing the Future of Preemptive Health: Glen Ventures Leads Investment in Sensifai Health

Sensifai emerges from stealth with a landmark peer-reviewed study in The Lancet Digital Health, validating its world-first AI platform to detect inflammatory events before symptoms, redefining how and when care begins.

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Glen Ventures is proud to announce it has led the seed investment round in Sensifai Health, with major contribution from the Eurêka investment fund. Sensifai is a Montreal-based bioconvergence startup emerging from stealth with a groundbreaking AI platform for preemptive health.

The company's technology, originating from work conducted at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC), is the first to harness off-the-shelf wearable data to detect acute systemic inflammation before symptoms appear. These results are highlighted in a peer-reviewed study released today in The Lancet Digital Health.

Targeting a $195B Market with Measurable Impact

Sensifai addresses a massive healthcare gap, starting with COPD, the third leading cause of death globally and a $195B market driven by infection-triggered hospitalizations. By detecting inflammatory events before symptoms appear, the platform could prevent up to 50% of COPD-related hospitalizations, translating to billions in healthcare cost savings.

The company's device-agnostic platform analyzes passive biometric signals to detect early immune alerts from off-the-shelf wearables, no needles, no extra hardware required. The pandemic exposed this blind spot when healthcare systems could only watch and react as high-risk patients overwhelmed hospitals, forcing widespread lockdowns.

Early immune detection may also enable more targeted and timely use of antivirals, an approach being explored in partnership with Altesa Biosciences, a pharmaceutical company developing novel antiviral therapies for respiratory conditions. While Sensifai's first clinical use case is COPD, the underlying technology has broad applicability across chronic and infectious disease settings where proactive intervention is key.

Amir Hadid, Co-founder and CEO of Sensifai:

"We're monetizing the 'dark matter' of healthcare, that invisible window where timely interventions can prevent billions in downstream costs, and we're doing it early, at home. This isn't AI for AI's sake; it's ROI you can measure in empty hospital beds."

Dr. Brett Giroir, CEO of Altesa BioSciences and former US Assistant Secretary for Health and former Acting FDA Commissioner:

"Sensifai's platform will empower patients with a simple tool that promises to improve their quality of life and health outcomes. For payers and patients, this platform could be game changing"

Samuel Ohayon, Managing Partner at Glen Ventures:

"Sensifai exemplifies the power of bioconvergence and the kind of clinical-grade innovation we back at Glen Ventures. This is not just another AI health company, it's a platform that redefines when and how we intervene in the course of disease."

Jean-Philippe Taillon, Managing Director, Eurêka investment fund:

"Eurêka investment fund is thrilled to support Sensifai in its mission to transform healthcare through actionable AI. This investment is perfectly aligned with our mandate to accelerate the commercialization of cutting-edge technologies originating from Quebec's public research institutions."

About Glen Ventures

Glen Ventures is a health tech-focused early-stage venture capital firm that partners with world-class entrepreneurs to bring transformative healthcare innovations to market. Combining medical insight with operational know-how, Glen Ventures takes an active role in shaping the success of startups at the intersection of science, technology, and care delivery.

About Eurêka investment fund

Eurêka is a Quebec-based investment fund dedicated to catalyzing the growth of innovative companies emerging from Quebec public research. The fund plays a strategic role in bridging the gap between discovery and commercialization to maximize economic and societal returns. The Fund is managed and administered by Investissement Québec, with funding provided by the Québec government through the Fonds du développement économique du Québec.

About Sensifai Health

Sensifai Health is a Canadian-Israeli Preemptive Health startup at the forefront of bioconvergence. Its AI-powered platform continuously analyzes data from wearable biometric sensors to deliver early alerts of systemic inflammation before symptoms appear. By identifying silent immune signals in vulnerable individuals, Sensifai enables timely intervention that helps prevent critical health events, reduce hospitalizations, and improve long-term outcomes.

About Altesa BioSciences, Inc.

Altesa BioSciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new treatments for age-old threats to human health: high-consequence viral infections. These infections are particularly severe in vulnerable people, including those with chronic health conditions, like lung diseases, as well as the elderly and many people in underserved communities.

Read the full peer-reviewed study in The Lancet Digital Health: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landig/article/PIIS2589-7500(25)00068-8/fulltext

Learn more at: www.sensifai.health

