ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Medium Interactive Announces Capacity for New Clients After KETOS Exit

Fair-priced, results-driven agency now onboarding clients needing full-scope marketing support

ASHLAND, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / After four and a half years of partnership, Medium Interactive, a full-service digital marketing agency, has officially concluded its working relationship with KETOS, a smart water quality monitoring solution provider.

Medium Interactive Services

Medium Interactive Services
A list of services offered by Medium Interactive

During the multi-year collaboration, Medium Interactive delivered a wide range of strategic marketing services that helped shape KETOS' visual brand, lead generation, video production, and general online visibility in a fast-evolving market.

Medium Interactive spearheaded the design and development of the KETOS website, focusing heavily on UX/UI best practices to ensure accessibility, clarity, and conversion performance. Beyond web development, the agency produced branded content, sales collateral, and pitch decks that proved instrumental in supporting KETOS' outreach to investors and customers. The partnership also included CRM setup, technical support, analytics/measurement, search engine optimization (SEO), paid media campaign management, and social media consultation - all tailored to elevate the brand and connect with its target audiences.

"We are incredibly pleased with the volume and quality of work we have produced while helping the KETOS team," said Sean Manion, owner of Medium Interactive. "We consistently delivered world-class work, and over the last few years, my team of designers, developers, and digital marketers has developed many SOPs that can be used to expedite growth for new clients we work with. We're proud to have contributed to KETOS' evolution in the water tech space."

With the conclusion of this partnership, Medium Interactive is now opening its calendar for 2-3 new large clients who are in need of a "snap-on" marketing department - teams ready to plug into existing operations and immediately begin generating strategic momentum. Medium Interactive is known for its nimble structure, proven processes, and fair pricing, making it a standout choice for companies in tech, industrial, and B2B sectors looking for scalable growth solutions.

To learn more or to explore a partnership, visit https://mediuminteractive.com/.

Contact Information

Sean Manion
Owner of MediumInteractive.com
sean@mediuminteractive.com
4194965412

SOURCE: Medium Interactive



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/medium-interactive-announces-capacity-for-new-clients-after-ketos-exit-1044926

