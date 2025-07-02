Active Security Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality and Excellence

STERLING, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Active Security is proud to announce that we have successfully achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, a globally recognized standard for Quality Management Systems (QMS). This milestone underscores our dedication to delivering high-quality, consistent, and efficient security solutions to our customers.

ISO 9001 is the world's leading QMS standard, utilized by organizations in more than 170 countries. It establishes the framework for a practical and effective quality management system focused on minimizing risk, maximizing opportunity, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

This certification is a strategic step forward for Active Security, reflecting our commitment to quality, continuous improvement, and operational excellence.

Key benefits of the ISO 9001:2015 certification include:

Enhanced operational efficiency through structured, quality-focused processes

Increased competitiveness in securing contracts, including our ongoing pursuit of the NASA SEWP contract

Improved employee alignment and morale through clear objectives and consistent procedures

Greater international credibility, enabling access to global markets

Data-driven decision-making that ensures long-term value

Strengthened relationships with partners and suppliers through recognized quality standards

More robust recordkeeping to support accountability and responsiveness

Elevated customer satisfaction through continuous feedback and refinement

A culture of continuous improvement to keep pace with evolving industry demands

This certification serves as a key differentiator for Active Security, validating the strength of our internal systems and reinforcing trust among customers and partners. It also aligns with our broader mission to deliver mission-critical security solutions with precision, reliability, and excellence.

