02.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Active Security Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality and Excellence

STERLING, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Active Security is proud to announce that we have successfully achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, a globally recognized standard for Quality Management Systems (QMS). This milestone underscores our dedication to delivering high-quality, consistent, and efficient security solutions to our customers.

ISO 9001 is the world's leading QMS standard, utilized by organizations in more than 170 countries. It establishes the framework for a practical and effective quality management system focused on minimizing risk, maximizing opportunity, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

This certification is a strategic step forward for Active Security, reflecting our commitment to quality, continuous improvement, and operational excellence.

Key benefits of the ISO 9001:2015 certification include:

  • Enhanced operational efficiency through structured, quality-focused processes

  • Increased competitiveness in securing contracts, including our ongoing pursuit of the NASA SEWP contract

  • Improved employee alignment and morale through clear objectives and consistent procedures

  • Greater international credibility, enabling access to global markets

  • Data-driven decision-making that ensures long-term value

  • Strengthened relationships with partners and suppliers through recognized quality standards

  • More robust recordkeeping to support accountability and responsiveness

  • Elevated customer satisfaction through continuous feedback and refinement

  • A culture of continuous improvement to keep pace with evolving industry demands

This certification serves as a key differentiator for Active Security, validating the strength of our internal systems and reinforcing trust among customers and partners. It also aligns with our broader mission to deliver mission-critical security solutions with precision, reliability, and excellence.

Contact Information

Quentin McSwain
quentin.mcswain@asc-defense.com

SOURCE: Active Security



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/active-security-achieves-iso-9001-2015-certification-reinforcing-1044986

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
