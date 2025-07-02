C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain, Inc. Signs LOI to Acquire 20% Equity Interest in Texas Digital Infrastructure Project Owned by A.R.T. Digital

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / C2 Blockchain, Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is pleased to announce the execution of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. (OTCID:CGAC) to acquire a 20% equity interest in the McAllen Project, a high-performance digital infrastructure facility located in McAllen, Texas. The transaction is valued at $1,000,000 USD.

The McAllen Project is a strategically positioned digital infrastructure asset designed to support high-density compute applications, including blockchain mining, AI workloads, and advanced data processing. The facility currently features 10 megawatts (MW) of operational capacity with expansion potential to 30 megawatts (MW), underpinned by access to low-cost, reliable Texas energy grids with renewable energy optionality.

This acquisition strengthens C2 Blockchain's position within the digital infrastructure sector and reflects the company's commitment to scaling alongside the growing demand for blockchain validation, AI compute, and high-performance data processing.

"This strategic investment marks a significant step in C2 Blockchain's infrastructure growth strategy. The McAllen Project is a premium compute facility in a premier energy market, offering long-term value in blockchain and AI sectors," said Levi Y. Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain, Inc. "Partnering with A.R.T. Digital positions us to directly participate in the scaling compute economy."

The McAllen Project generates revenue through a diversified model, including proprietary compute operations, client hosting, and compute leasing, enabling exposure to both blockchain and AI-driven demand curves. Its location offers key advantages, including cost-effective power, grid stability, and a pro-business regulatory environment in Texas.

Under the terms of the LOI, C2 Blockchain's investment will be structured as a direct equity acquisition in the project's Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). The purchase may be completed as a lump sum or via multiple tranches over a 90-day period, with extension options upon mutual agreement.

"This agreement reflects our shared commitment to delivering scalable and sustainable digital infrastructure," stated Logan William Rice, Chief Financial Officer of A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. "We are pleased to welcome C2 Blockchain as an equity partner in the McAllen Project as we expand operations and meet the accelerating demands of AI, blockchain, and next-gen compute workloads."

The parties anticipate completing final due diligence and executing definitive transaction agreements within 30 business days of signing the LOI.

About A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. (OTC:CGAC)

A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. (OTC:CGAC) is a diversified digital infrastructure company focused on designing, developing, and operating next-generation compute facilities. Its infrastructure assets serve blockchain networks, AI workloads, and large-scale data processing needs. A.R.T. Digital's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and sustainable digital infrastructure that supports the evolving demands of the digital economy.

About C2 Blockchain, Inc. (OTC:CBLO)

C2 Blockchain, Inc. is a digital asset and blockchain infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through strategic investments in blockchain ecosystems, digital asset reserves, and mission-critical compute infrastructure. The company's mission is to leverage its balance sheet into high-conviction blockchain, AI, and compute-driven opportunities.

For more information, visit: https://c2blockchain.com

Investor & Media Contact: info@c2blockchain.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com .

