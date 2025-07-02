Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ID FISH Technology, Inc.: Lyme IgM and IgG ImmunoBlots Receive FDA Clearance

Newly-cleared technology is a game changer for the diagnosis of an often debilitating disease.

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / ID-FISH Technology, Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic tools for the detection of tick-borne diseases, today announced that its Lyme IgM ImmunoBlot test kit has received FDA clearance. This is in addition to the company's IgG ImmunoBlot test kit, which received FDA clearance in August 2024.

FDA approved Lyme kit

FDA approved Lyme kit
FDA approved Lyme kit - ID FISH Technology, Inc.

Using both IgM and IgG tests allows for full diagnostic coverage of a disease. IgM antibodies are produced first and suggest a current or recent infection, while IgG antibodies appear a few weeks later, can persist for a long time, and point to active, chronic, or past infection.

The names of the test kits are iDart Lyme IgM ImmunoBlot Kit and iDart Lyme IgG ImmunoBlot Kit. The kits feature 26 and 31 Lyme antigen bands, respectively, which are more antigen bands than any other Lyme immunoblot test on the market. Moreover, they are the only immunoblots that can detect antibodies to Osp A (P31) and Osp B (P34) antigens.

The inclusion of multiple antigens improves the sensitivity of the detection of Lyme-specific antibodies, which in turn improves the sensitivity of the diagnosis of Lyme disease in suspected patients without sacrificing specificity.

"We are delighted to have received FDA clearance for our Lyme kits," said Dr. Jyotsna Shah, PhD., Chief Scientific Officer of ID-FISH Technology. "The R&D team at ID-FISH has worked tirelessly on making sure that we deliver the most accurate tests possible for the detection of Lyme disease. We look forward to working with partners to get these tests to patients."

ID-FISH Technology plans to start shipping kits in late 2025. Its primary customer base will be laboratories looking to get into Lyme disease testing or those who would like to add the iDart Lyme ImmunoBlots to their test menu. IGeneX, Inc., a specialty testing lab located in Northern California, has a licensing agreement with ID-FISH Technology to use the Lyme ImmunoBlot strips in their laboratory-developed Lyme ImmunoBlot IgM and IgG Assays.

Key features of the iDart Lyme IgM and IgG ImmunoBlot Kits

• Results interpretation is based upon new criteria and not CDC criteria.
• The bands are grouped according to their antigen groups. The test is considered positive if the Lyme Screen Antigen (LSA) band and one or more bands from at least two other groups are present on the ImmunoBlot.
• Bands 31 and 34 are included, making these the only FDA-cleared Lyme serological tests that include these bands.

Lyme disease is one of the fastest-growing infectious diseases. Around 476,000 people are diagnosed annually in the US. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, chills, joint pain, and, in some instances, the presence of a rash.

ID-FISH Technology would like to thank the Bay Area Lyme Foundation, the CDC, and IGeneX for providing the samples for the study. The FDA review team was also instrumental in their guidance throughout the review process.

For more information on ID-FISH Technology and the iDart Lyme ImmunoBlot Kits, please visit https://idfishtechnology.com.

###

Contact Information
Joe Sullivan
PR Consultant
josephksullivan@gmail.com
408-504-7691

.

SOURCE: ID FISH Technology, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/lyme-igm-and-igg-immunoblots-receive-fda-clearance-1045100

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.