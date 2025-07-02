Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pace® Analytical: Pace Life Sciences Hosts Grand Opening of Its Center of Excellence for Aseptic Fill-Finish Services in Salem, NH

July 16 Open House Highlights Expanded Sterile Filling Contract Manufacturing Capabilities for Small and Large Molecules

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Pace® Life Sciences, LLC, a U.S.-based contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) and a Division of Pace®, a Science and Technology Company, builds upon its growth in the pharma and biotech industries by remodeling and expanding its Salem, New Hampshire, site to establish the Center of Excellence for Aseptic Fill-Finish Processing. A grand opening ceremony and open house will be held on July 16, 2025.

Pace Life Sciences Salem Renderings

Pace Life Sciences Salem Renderings
Pace Life Sciences Center of Excellence for Aseptic Fill-Finish Processing Renderings for Grand Reopening Held on July 16, 2025

Open House Details

  • Date: July 16, 2025

  • Location: 13 Industrial Way Salem, NH 03079

  • Schedule: 12:30 to 4 PM ET

    • 12:30 PM - Lunch & Networking

    • 1:15 PM - Opening Remarks

    • 1:30 PM - Ribbon Cutting

    • 1:35 PM - 4 PM Tours & Networking

What to Expect

  • Guided facility tours with our technical team showcasing Pace® cutting-edge manufacturing technology

  • Networking with industry experts and Pace® Life Sciences professionals

"Through our continuous improvement initiatives at Pace® Life Sciences, our team recognized an opportunity to enhance and expand our capabilities in response to our past success in partnering with clients on small molecule fill-finish programs and the increasing demand for fill-finish manufacturing generated by growth in biologics and other large molecule products," stated Dawn Von Rohr, President of Pace® Life Sciences. "The remodel of our state-of-the-art facility in Salem, NH, ensures that we can scale alongside our clients as their programs evolve and regulatory expectations advance. We look forward to welcoming visitors to showcase our advanced capabilities and enhancements."

The expansion of the Salem, NH, facility includes the addition of an isolated vial filling line designed to facilitate smaller batch size manufacturing with high sterility assurance and EU Annex 1 compliance. This fill line, along with other facility enhancements, allows Pace® to serve clients requiring cGMP manufacturing in the injectable space for vaccines, gene therapies, antibodies, and protein-based therapeutics.

Registration information for this free open house can be found here.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

ABOUT PACE® LIFE SCIENCES

Pace® Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at PACELIFESCIENCES.com.

Contact Information

Pam Bednar
Marketing Director
pam.bednar@pacelabs.com
612-297-0651

Brooke Schwartzel
Brand & Communications Manager
brooke.schwartzel@pacelabs.com
612-656-2241

.

SOURCE: Pace® Analytical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pace-life-sciences-hosts-grand-opening-of-its-center-of-excellen-1045138

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.