Pace® Analytical: Pace Life Sciences Hosts Grand Opening of Its Center of Excellence for Aseptic Fill-Finish Services in Salem, NH

July 16 Open House Highlights Expanded Sterile Filling Contract Manufacturing Capabilities for Small and Large Molecules

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Pace® Life Sciences, LLC, a U.S.-based contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) and a Division of Pace®, a Science and Technology Company, builds upon its growth in the pharma and biotech industries by remodeling and expanding its Salem, New Hampshire, site to establish the Center of Excellence for Aseptic Fill-Finish Processing. A grand opening ceremony and open house will be held on July 16, 2025.

Pace Life Sciences Salem Renderings

Pace Life Sciences Center of Excellence for Aseptic Fill-Finish Processing Renderings for Grand Reopening Held on July 16, 2025

Open House Details

Date: July 16, 2025

Location : 13 Industrial Way Salem, NH 03079

Schedule : 12:30 to 4 PM ET 12:30 PM - Lunch & Networking 1:15 PM - Opening Remarks 1:30 PM - Ribbon Cutting 1:35 PM - 4 PM Tours & Networking



What to Expect

Guided facility tours with our technical team showcasing Pace® cutting-edge manufacturing technology

Networking with industry experts and Pace® Life Sciences professionals

"Through our continuous improvement initiatives at Pace® Life Sciences, our team recognized an opportunity to enhance and expand our capabilities in response to our past success in partnering with clients on small molecule fill-finish programs and the increasing demand for fill-finish manufacturing generated by growth in biologics and other large molecule products," stated Dawn Von Rohr, President of Pace® Life Sciences. "The remodel of our state-of-the-art facility in Salem, NH, ensures that we can scale alongside our clients as their programs evolve and regulatory expectations advance. We look forward to welcoming visitors to showcase our advanced capabilities and enhancements."

The expansion of the Salem, NH, facility includes the addition of an isolated vial filling line designed to facilitate smaller batch size manufacturing with high sterility assurance and EU Annex 1 compliance. This fill line, along with other facility enhancements, allows Pace® to serve clients requiring cGMP manufacturing in the injectable space for vaccines, gene therapies, antibodies, and protein-based therapeutics.

Registration information for this free open house can be found here.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

ABOUT PACE® LIFE SCIENCES

Pace® Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at PACELIFESCIENCES.com.

