Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Clear Dermatology & Aesthetics Center and its research department, Investigate MD, are leaders in evidence-based skin care and cosmetic innovation, and are proud to announce the launch of two state-of-the-art clinical trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of novel neuromodulator treatments for moderate to severe glabellar lines (GL). Under the direction of Dr. Brenda LaTowsky, a nationally recognized dermatologist and Principal Investigator, these studies position Clear Dermatology and Investigate MD at the forefront of cosmetic dermatology research in the region.

Dr. Brenda LaTowsky brings over a decade of research experience and has served as Principal Investigator in more than 100 clinical trials, including cutting-edge cosmetic studies targeting wrinkles, facial volume loss, and more. Board-certified and fellowship-trained, Dr. LaTowsky is known for her meticulous technique, compassionate care, and commitment to advancing dermatologic science. Dr. LaTowsky brings her expert leadership to Clear Dermatology and Investigate MD with patient-centered care to all who trust her practice for their skincare needs and goals.

"At Clear Dermatology and Investigate MD, we are dedicated to offering our patients access to the most advanced, research-proven therapies available," said Dr. LaTowsky. "Participating in these clinical trials allows us to provide state-of-the-art treatments that may set new standards in cosmetic dermatology. Our goal is always to deliver natural, balanced results while ensuring the highest standards of safety and patient care."

These trials represent a significant advancement in the field of non-surgical facial rejuvenation. By participating, patients gain early access to next-generation therapies under the close supervision of a board-certified dermatologist, while contributing to the development of safer, more effective cosmetic treatments for the broader community.

About Clear Dermatology & Aesthetics Center and Investigate MD: Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Clear Dermatology & Aesthetics Center and Investigate MD are committed to providing advanced, evidence-based skin care in a professional, compassionate environment. Their team of board-certified dermatologists, physician assistants, and licensed aestheticians deliver comprehensive medical and cosmetic services, from preventive skin cancer screenings to the latest in minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. They pride themselves on building lasting relationships with their patients and partnering with them to achieve optimal skin health and beauty.

Clear Dermatology & Aesthetics Center is also excited to share the opening of their newest location at 8841 E Bell Rd, Unit 201, Scottsdale. Patients in the area are encouraged to visit this new location as a convenient new option.

To learn more about ongoing clinical trials or to schedule a consultation with Clear Dermatology and Investigate MD's expert team, visit their website at www.cleardermatology.net or call their Scottsdale office today. Discover a clear path to skin health and beauty with the region's leading dermatology experts.

Media Contact:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/257403_ee15d4ae8496e92e_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257403

SOURCE: GetFeatured