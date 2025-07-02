The European Commission has proposed amending the European Climate Law to enshrine a new target: a 90% cut in net greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, compared to 1990 levels. The European Commission has proposed an amendment to the EU Climate Law, setting a legally binding 2040 target. It said it aims to reduce net GHG emissions by 90% from 1990 levels, reinforcing its existing commitment to cut emissions by at least 55% by 2030. The proposal, supported by a recent impact assessment and feedback from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate ...

