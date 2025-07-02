IO Interactive, the award-winning developer and publisher behind the globally-acclaimed HITMAN franchise, is proud to announce the promotion of Olivier Perbet to Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer (CMRO). In this expanded role, Olivier will now oversee both marketing and revenue operations across the studio's portfolio, including Digital and Physical Sales, Business Development, and go-to-market strategy, as IOI enters an exciting new chapter of growth.

Olivier joined IO Interactive as Chief Marketing Officer in 2023, bringing with him over 20 years of experience across gaming, consumer electronics, and entertainment. Since then, he has played a key role in scaling IOI's global publishing capabilities, supporting the set-up of IOI Partners and delivering standout campaigns.

Under Olivier's leadership, IOI recently celebrated major milestones with HITMAN World of Assassination surpassing 80 million players globally, and the successful announcement of 007 First Light, which drew worldwide attention as a reimagined James Bond origin story.

In his new position as CMRO, Olivier will align all revenue-driving functions across marketing, sales, brand partnerships, and commercial strategy, strengthening IOI's position as an independent game studio and publisher.

Rather than increasing the leadership ranks, we have found that the combination of both CMO and CRO is essential for success," said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive. Olivier's brand creativity combined with commercial skills are the perfect alchemy for this new function. His strategic thinking and leadership have already been instrumental in shaping the vision for IOI, and I'm excited to see what we achieve next with him in this expanded role.

Olivier shared his enthusiasm for what lies ahead:

IOI is at an incredibly exciting moment in its journey. I'm thrilled to take on this new role and continue building on the momentum we've created, with HITMAN, 007 First Light, Project Fantasy and IOI Partners. As an independent studio, we have a unique ability to think long-term, build meaningful partnerships, and connect with millions of players in authentic ways. I look forward to helping IOI reach new heights in the years ahead.

IO Interactive is an independent videogame developer and publisher with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul, and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last two decades, IOI is dedicated to creating unforgettable characters and experiences using their award-winning proprietary Glacier technology.

IO Interactive will develop and publish a reimagined James Bond origin story with 007 First Light and is currently developing a new IP under the codename Project Fantasy. For more information, visit: https://ioi.dk.

