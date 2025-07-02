London Blockchain Conference: London Blockchain Event Series Successfully Hosts its Third Government Summit on Blockchain's role in UK Public Sector Efficiency and Innovation

LONDON, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Blockchain Conference successfully hosted its third government summit at the House of Lords on Tuesday 1st July.

This exclusive gathering brought together pioneers, innovators and public sector leaders to discuss and explore how blockchain technology can transform the UK public sector with trust, transparency, and innovation.

The highlight of the event was the roundtable discussion: Reforming Government with Transparency, Trust, and Technology, which featured a diverse panel of experts and was moderated by Alun Cairns, Business Consultant and Former Member of Parliament & Secretary of State of Wales.

Richard Baker, Founder & CEO, Tokenovate

Jennifer Ewing, Institutional Business Development, Blockchain.com

Nikhil Vadgama, Co-founder & Director, Exponential Science

Tim Daley, Strategy and Transformation Director, Perago

The discussions delved into the role of blockchain in increasing transparency and innovation across government operations. The panel also highlighted the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as a notable example of efforts to reduce government bloat and inefficiency. It's role in increasing government transparency was widely recognised, a benefit blockchain could also provide.

The panel agreed that clear legislation is essential for mass adoption and for innovators to feel secure. While regulation is lagging innovation, current efforts such as UK's Property Bill and Digital Securities Sandbox, as well as international acts like the GENIUS and STABLE Acts in the U.S. and MiCA in the EU, show positive movement.

Education was identified as a key factor to improve understanding, adoption and innovation. Real-world examples were highlighted, including Dubai's push to create a paperless government with tokenised land registries and Estonia's progress in blockchain infrastructure. The UK is also exploring blockchain use in departments such as Work and Pensions.

In terms of improving government efficiency, the panel discussed that blockchain can provide the most benefit in procurement, supply chain, and increasing transparency around public spending, ultimately reducing waste.

The London Blockchain Conference continues to play a pivotal role in fostering dialogue between government and technology leaders ensuring that innovation remains at the forefront of public sector reform.

About the London Blockchain Conference

UNITING ENTERPRISE, AI & WEB3

At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.

Alun Cairns, Business Consultant and Former Member of Parliament and Secretary of State

Alun is a former UK Cabinet member and Member of Parliament, in his 14-year career he served three Prime Ministers as Secretary of State for Wales, government whip, and minister. He was also a member of the UK Board of Trade. As a backbencher, Alun held leadership roles in several All-Party Parliamentary Groups, including Blockchain, Energy Security, Crypto and Digital Assets, and Qatar. Currently Alun is working as a business consultant, advising a range of international companies.

Jennifer Ewing, Institutional Business Development of cryptocurrency financial services company Blockchain.com

Jennifer's expertise in finance dates back to her work in investment banks such as ING, Dresdner Kleinwort, and Wood & Company. She is also an advocate of innovative tools like Bitcoin and blockchain, believing they can be powerful tools for disruption and empowerment.

Richard Baker, CEO of fintech firm Tokenovate.

Richard is a prominent entity in the blockchain sector whose platform advocates for the development of a smarter financial ecosystem.

Nikhil Vadgama, Co-founder and Director of Exponential Science,

Nikhil's work centres on advancing research, education, and innovation in the exponential tech space.

Tim Daley, Strategy and Transformation Director, Perago

Tim is an experienced digital leader, specialising in strategy, delivery, and supplier management, with over 15 years of senior leadership experience, working at board level to successfully deliver a range of UK-wide services and initiatives. Using a range of techniques and specialising in Agile, Tim delivers complex, large-scale, high-risk IT applications and infrastructure developments within significant business and cultural change programmes across the entire change life cycle.

