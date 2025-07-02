Redwood Software Appoints New CFO and Adds Strategic Leadership to Power Next Phase of Growth

New senior leaders bring deep expertise across finance, engineering and partnerships to support Redwood's rapid scaling and customer success.

FRISCO, Texas, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software, the leader in full stack automation fabric solutions for mission-critical business processes, today announced the appointment of Billy Newman as Chief Financial Officer, Jason Kehl as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Sahil Shah as Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Business Development. These strategic additions reflect Redwood's ongoing commitment to scale its operations, deepen innovation and position the company for long-term growth as demand accelerates for its SAP-endorsed solutions and flagship enterprise automation platform, RunMyJobs by Redwood.

Billy Newman, Chief Financial Officer

Newman brings over 25 years of experience in finance leadership roles at high-growth SaaS companies. Most recently, he served as CFO at Cvent, where he played a pivotal role in growing revenue from $150 million to nearly $1 billion, navigating multiple public and private transactions and leading the company through its $4.6 billion acquisition by Blackstone in 2023. At Redwood, Newman will lead financial strategy and operations to support the company's rapid growth and rising customer demand.

Jason Kehl, Senior Vice President of Engineering

Kehl joins from Vectra AI, where he spent a decade leading engineering and data science efforts for industry-leading, AI-based cybersecurity solutions. Prior, he led a global engineering team at Cisco focused on security, including intrusion prevention, web and email security and application visibility, before becoming Vice President of Engineering at Juniper Networks. At Redwood, Kehl will oversee the development of scalable, next-generation automation products that orchestrate mission-critical applications and business processes across current systems to emerging agentic AI technologies.

Sahil Shah, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Business Development

With over 20 years in strategic partnerships, Shah has held senior roles at SAP, Icertis and Qualtrics. At SAP, he helped shape the company's early cloud and partner strategy, launching and scaling multiple business units to over $100 million in revenue. He later led ecosystem strategy at Qualtrics, driving partner-sourced revenue that contributed to the company surpassing $1 billion. As SVP of Global Alliances at Icertis, he led the company's strategic partner relationships with Global System Integrators (GSIs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). At Redwood, Shah will lead global partnerships for ERP-driven transformations and strategic Tier-1 channel partners, including GSIs, ISVs and Value-Added Resellers (VARs).

"These hires are a testament to the caliber of talent Redwood is attracting as we build a category-defining, global enterprise automation company," said Kevin Greene, Redwood Software CEO. "We're making big investments in people, in AI and in scale because our customers and partners are relying on us to lead the future of enterprise automation."

The new appointments follow a series of progressive moves by Redwood, including the launch of Redwood Insights, an AI-powered observability layer for workload automation, and an AI documentation assistant. Along with being named a Leader positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAP), Redwood is the only Premium certified SAP Endorsed App for workload automation, further solidifying its position as the automation partner of choice for SAP-centric enterprises.

Since being acquired by Vista Equity Partners and Warburg Pincus, Redwood has aggressively expanded its capabilities, headcount and market presence, putting a stake in the ground as the modern automation platform purpose-built for scale and resilience.

