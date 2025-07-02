Press release: Ground-breaking Burgmatt Merlischachen

Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous Press release: Ground-breaking Burgmatt Merlischachen 2025-07-02 / 14:32 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Ground-breaking ceremony for 79 apartments in Merlischachen Lucerne/Merlischachen (SZ), 2 July 2025 - Mobimo, together with future buyers and project partners, has laid the foundation stone for the Burgmatt development in Merlischachen, right on Lake Lucerne. The project will provide 79 attractive condominiums. With the Burgmatt development, Mobimo is constructing 14 apartment buildings comprising 79 modern condominiums ranging from 1.5 to 5.5 rooms. Thanks to the gently sloping hillside location, residents will be able to enjoy breathtaking panoramic views across Lake Lucerne, Mount Rigi and Mount Pilatus. Demand has been correspondingly high, as 51 of the 79 apartments are already reserved or notarised. Harnessing potential for sustainable energy supply The locality of Merlischachen, also known as the "Geranium Village", enjoys an excellent location between Küssnacht SZ (the municipality it belongs to) and Meggen in the canton of Lucerne. The 14 buildings on Burgweg will blend harmoniously into Merlischachen's idyllic village appearance. Particularly noteworthy are the craftsmanship and elaborate colour concept for the building façades, developed by colour artist Jörg Niederberger in close collaboration with the Schwyz heritage preservation authority. The Burgmatt project impresses with high-quality architecture and a diverse mixture of accommodation to suit every requirement and stage of life. Function, aesthetics and comfort are equally defining aspects of these homes, which is also reflected in the project's sustainability credentials. Alongside Minergie certification, the photovoltaic installation and a modern heat pump system provide a sustainable, resource-efficient energy supply. Property owners are expected to be able to move into their apartments in phases from the second quarter of 2026 onwards. More information about the project is available at www.burgmatt-merlischachen.ch (only in German). The press release is attached as a PDF. If you have any queries, please contact: Anthony Welbergen, Head of Corporate Communication medien@mobimo.ch +41 44 397 11 86 About Mobimo: With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 3.8 billion, Mobimo Holding AG (www.mobimo.ch) is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of Media Release =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

