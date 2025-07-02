Anzeige
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
02.07.2025 15:09 Uhr
Press release: Ground-breaking Burgmatt Merlischachen

Press release: Ground-breaking Burgmatt Merlischachen 

Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous 
Press release: Ground-breaking Burgmatt Merlischachen 
2025-07-02 / 14:32 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
  
 
Ground-breaking ceremony for 79 apartments in Merlischachen 
 
  
 
Lucerne/Merlischachen (SZ), 2 July 2025 - Mobimo, together with future buyers and project partners, has laid the 
foundation stone for the Burgmatt development in Merlischachen, right on Lake Lucerne. The project will provide 79 
attractive condominiums. 
 
With the Burgmatt development, Mobimo is constructing 14 apartment buildings comprising 79 modern condominiums ranging 
from 1.5 to 5.5 rooms. Thanks to the gently sloping hillside location, residents will be able to enjoy breathtaking 
panoramic views across Lake Lucerne, Mount Rigi and Mount Pilatus. Demand has been correspondingly high, as 51 of the 
79 apartments are already reserved or notarised. 
 
Harnessing potential for sustainable energy supply 
 
The locality of Merlischachen, also known as the "Geranium Village", enjoys an excellent location between Küssnacht SZ 
(the municipality it belongs to) and Meggen in the canton of Lucerne. The 14 buildings on Burgweg will blend 
harmoniously into Merlischachen's idyllic village appearance. Particularly noteworthy are the craftsmanship and 
elaborate colour concept for the building façades, developed by colour artist Jörg Niederberger in close collaboration 
with the Schwyz heritage preservation authority. 
 
The Burgmatt project impresses with high-quality architecture and a diverse mixture of accommodation to suit every 
requirement and stage of life. Function, aesthetics and comfort are equally defining aspects of these homes, which is 
also reflected in the project's sustainability credentials. Alongside Minergie certification, the photovoltaic 
installation and a modern heat pump system provide a sustainable, resource-efficient energy supply. 
 
Property owners are expected to be able to move into their apartments in phases from the second quarter of 2026 
onwards. More information about the project is available at www.burgmatt-merlischachen.ch (only in German). 
 
The press release is attached as a PDF. 
If you have any queries, please contact: 
Anthony Welbergen, Head of Corporate Communication 
medien@mobimo.ch 
+41 44 397 11 86 
 
About Mobimo: 
 
With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 3.8 billion, Mobimo 
Holding AG (www.mobimo.ch) is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises 
residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for 
third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The 
buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects 
to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment 
opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2164148 2025-07-02 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2164148&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2025 08:33 ET (12:33 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
