The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, today announced the 2024 MIPI Alliance Membership Award recipients, who were recognized at last week's 12th annual awards ceremony held in conjunction with MIPI Member Meeting #69 in Warsaw, Poland.

"The annual membership awards program highlights our greatest strengths as an alliance-our members' technical leadership and dedication to creating innovative, unparalleled interface solutions for the industries we serve," said Hezi Saar, MIPI Alliance chair. "The 2024 honorees' exceptional achievements and industry knowledge have significantly contributed to MIPI's development of market-driven specifications and features. We extend our gratitude to all members for their continued contributions."

The Awards Recognition Committee (ARComm), appointed by the MIPI Board of Directors, reviews the nominations submitted by MIPI members and recommends recipients to the board, which approves the final honorees. Seven award recipients in five categories were recognized during the recent ceremony.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have at least seven years of service to MIPI Alliance and who have provided noteworthy contributions or leadership to a working group, the board of directors or another MIPI area. Niel Warren of Google LLC was recognized for his leadership as chair of the MIPI Audio Working Group and dedication to driving the industry-leading MIPI SoundWire and forthcoming MIPI SoundWire I3S (SWI3S) specifications. Warren brings not only his technical audio and industry expertise to the group, but he has also been instrumental in soliciting member input and facilitating collaboration.

The Working Group Leadership Award is presented to leaders within MIPI working groups in recognition of their noteworthy contributions to the groups' activities or specification development. Ruben Sousa of Synopsys, Inc. was recognized for his substantial work on behalf of the MIPI M-PHY Working Group, including presenting a comprehensive MIPI M-PHY Gear 6 feasibility study and sharing an ADS test bench to ensure the robustness of the upcoming v6.0 specification.

Two members received the Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes distinguished service based on momentous contributions to the MIPI specification development process or in the areas of the board, marketing or test.

of Qualcomm Incorporated was honored for his significant contributions to the forthcoming MIPI UniPro v3.0. His leadership and collaboration helped ensure the specification includes key features to align with industry requirements for deployment in a JEDEC Universal Flash Storage update that will enhance implementation of AI in mobile. Haran Thanigasalam, MIPI camera and imaging consultant, was recognized for his dedicated work to ensure that MIPI CSI-2 continues to evolve to meet future-focused market needs in camera and imaging applications. Thanigasalam is credited with successfully managing the diverse technical activities and member inputs of the MIPI Camera Interest Group and the MIPI Camera Working Group, and has brought in new industry voices to participate in group activities.

The Special Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have taken a lead role in the MIPI Alliance and who have actively and consistently performed and contributed toward MIPI objectives.

of Qualcomm Incorporated was recognized for her significant contributions to the forthcoming v1.0 of the MIPI CSI-2 CCI Protocol Adaptation Layer Specification for USB (CCPAL/U), collaborating with other members to align development with the USB Implementers Forum, as well as providing valuable and timely editing to bring the specification to maturity. Chandrakanth Rapalli of Micron Technology, Inc. was honored for his considerable work on behalf of the MIPI UniPro Working Group and forthcoming MIPI UniPro v3.0 specification. Noteworthy efforts include providing a proposal for an equalization link training sequence feature and collaborating to manage multiple feature proposals and member inputs.

The Legacy Award, presented posthumously for notable participation in MIPI Alliance, was awarded to Afshin Attarzadeh of BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GmbH. A dedicated contributor to the MIPI M-PHY Working Group since 2017, Attarzadeh led several efforts to further the growth of the M-PHY ecosystem and ensure members would have reliable M-PHY test solutions.

About MIPI Alliance

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 375 member companies worldwide and more than 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the extended mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, display, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org

MIPI, CSI-2, M-PHY, SoundWireand UniPro are registered trademarks owned by MIPI Alliance. CCPAL/UTM and SWI3STM are trademarks of MIPI Alliance.

