Bright Data LTD: Bright Data Powers LLMs and AI Agents with Real-Time Web Access to Overcome Bottlenecks

NEW YORK, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Data, the world's #1 web data infrastructure company for AI & BI, today announced the launch of a powerful set of AI-powered web search and discovery tools designed to give large language models (LLMs) and autonomous agents frictionless access to the open web. At the center of the suite is Deep Lookup (Beta), a natural language research engine that answers impossibly complex questions with structured, actionable answers with citations in seconds. Deep Lookup (Beta) rolls out today for businesses, and the general public can join the waitlist for later access.

Complemented by Browser.ai and Bright Data MCP (Model Context Protocol) server, the suite is designed to solve the biggest pain points faced by today's most powerful AI systems: real-time, unblockable, reliable access to live web data. These products serve as the foundational access layer for AI systems that need to observe, understand, and act in the real world in real-time, while Deep Lookup (Beta) removes barriers to provide access to data at scale through AI.

"The intelligence of today's LLMs is no longer its limiting factor; access is," said Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data. "We've spent the last decade fighting for open access to public web data, and these new offerings bring us to the next chapter in our journey, one characterized by truly accessible data and the subsequent rise of contextually-aware agents."

The powerful set of AI-powered web search and discovery tools includes:

Deep Lookup (Beta) : Deep Lookup (Beta) is a natural language research engine that answers complex, multi-layered questions in real-time, with structured insight. Deep Lookup (Beta) allows users to query across petabytes of unstructured and structured web data simultaneously, surfacing high-confidence answers to complex, multi-layered questions, without code. Unlike general-purpose LLMs that hallucinate or struggle with context, Deep Lookup (Beta) delivers verified, web-sourced insights, with links to cited sources, with structured outputs you can immediately act on-across thousands of verticals.

: The industry's first unblockable, AI-native browser. Designed specifically for autonomous agents, Browser.ai mimics real user behavior to access and interact with the web at scale. It runs in the cloud, supports natural language prompts, and bypasses CAPTCHAs, scripts, and bot defenses, making it ideal for scaling agent-based tasks like scraping, monitoring, and dynamic research. MCP Servers: A low-latency control layer that lets agents search, crawl, and extract live data in real-time. Built to power agentic workflows, MCP is designed for developers building Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines, autonomous tools, and multi-agent systems that need to act in context, not just passively read.

Bright Data's infrastructure is already powering over 100 million daily agent actions, and behind the scenes, its Web Archive maps and collects the internet at an unprecedented scale. With over 200 billion raw HTML pages and 15 billion more added monthly, Bright Data supports the entire AI lifecycle: from pre-training and fine-tuning to inference and post-training. Now, with Deep Lookup and its agent-native tools publicly available, the company is opening the door for developers, startups, and enterprises to build next-gen AI systems with live, structured, and context-rich access to the web.

To get started with Bright Data's infrastructure suite, please visit http://brightdata.com.

About Bright Data

Bright Data, the world's #1 web data infrastructure company for AI & BI. Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, non-profits, and small businesses rely on Bright Data's solutions to collect public web data in the most efficient, reliable, and flexible way to make faster, more informed business-critical decisions.

