Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV) (OTC Pink: BLGVF) (FSE: ECA) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its fourth Bitcoin (BTC) acquisition as part of its long-term Bitcoin Treasury Reserve strategy.

This latest purchase further strengthens Belgravia's position as a forward-thinking public company leveraging Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset.

New Bitcoin Acquisition

Belgravia Hartford acquired 9.35295508 BTC for a total consideration of USD $1,000,000, executed at an average price of $106,918.08 per Bitcoin (inclusive of all costs and fees). This purchase increases the Company's cumulative Bitcoin holdings to:

Description BTC Amount USD Value Average Cost (USD) Previous Holdings 6.39316479 BTC $660,094.35 $103,367.05 per BTC New Purchase 9.35295508 BTC $1,000,000.00 $106,918.08 per BTC Total Holdings 15.74611987 BTC $1,660,094.35 $105,449.46 per BTC

All figures in USD.

The purchase was facilitated through Coinsquare's regulated OTC desk and funded by the previously announced USD $5 million credit facility provided by Round13 Digital Asset Fund L.P.; a premier institutional partner focused on digital asset strategies.

Commitment to Transparency and Governance

Belgravia Hartford remains committed to full transparency in its treasury operations and will continue to provide timely updates on all material developments. Insiders of the Company currently hold approximately 36% of the outstanding shares, underscoring strong internal alignment with shareholders. Up-to-date insider disclosures are available at SEDI.ca.

